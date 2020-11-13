Black bear opens car door

More
A black bear was caught on camera opening the door of a car that was parked on a property in Asheville, North Carolina.
0:40 | 11/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Black bear opens car door
Yeah. Yeah. I. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:40","description":"A black bear was caught on camera opening the door of a car that was parked on a property in Asheville, North Carolina.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74192468","title":"Black bear opens car door","url":"/US/video/black-bear-opens-car-door-74192468"}