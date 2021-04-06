Transcript for Black students ‘humiliated’ by cotton-picking assignment

Epicenter of this investigation as a social studies class at soccer to we have middle school. That's where the fees sisters tell me they walked in expecting Allard about the industrial revolution. Instead they walked out confused and feeling singled out. That ended this school year is still weeks away for soccer's we have middle school but for sisters and Zion thanks John he's L. This is the last homework assignment be filled out in class before taking part in a lesson they didn't expect art teacher Kovacs are picked cotton. The fourteen year old Wednesday they were the only black students in their social studies class when they see this happen. I was shocked. That a teacher would bring box cutting in your class and tell them to pick it clean. Since he could teach kids how to how sleeves and we're back and you actually. What learning monthly rate now. This sisters say the lesson left them feeling humiliated. They're not the only ones in disbelief. And from a patent. Since then learn. You pick up costs me and hadn't. As. Their mother brandy spoke with Saudi Julius principal assistant. Who she says only made matters worse he can I mean segregate. My girls. In between room by themselves. Or from the teach. An acceptable answer for Brandi she pulled her daughters out of socket do we yet. That was four weeks ago HIV through hearing air and they worked spoke. Since then granny says Spokane public schools has apologized to her. The district told us it's brought an at third party to investigate. But she believes more students beyond her daughters and me have been affected she's reached out teen child an ACLU Washington for help. Based on historical context of this country in the ladies incidents keep occurring. I can't Sam too terribly surprised. Kendrick Washington ACLU Washington says. There needs to be change and added teens. A real apology is one in which. We acknowledge. Exactly what transpires. And then we acknowledge how we're going to do things differently moving war and that's not what she receipt. Brandy. She's also calling for her daughter's social studies teacher an all administration involved to face severe discipline as well as anti racism training through the district. They need some serious education for the teachers. To understand. How to deliver. He's educational tools to the children. In a manner that is respect. All now spoke in school district has an opportunity to step up to the Clayton respond. In the community is watching. We reached out to Spokane public schools and this is as much as they could reveal so far. Spokane public schools says it's aware of a complaint regarding a lesson on the industrial revolution at cockatoo we have middle school. Upon receiving the complaint a third party investigator has been brought in to fully understand the situation. As BS says it'll share the investigation's findings as soon as they're available. And added it's committed to transparency. As well as making sure college students families and staff feel supported and heard. A Spokane school district spokesperson says the investigation should wrap up soon and once that happens or kidney that date.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.