‘Black Trans Lives Matter’: Activists call for inclusion in racial justice movement

More
At least 33 transgender and gender non-conforming people (many of color) were killed in the U.S. this year -- the most since 2017. Now, the community is speaking out amid the racial justice movements.
9:13 | 10/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘Black Trans Lives Matter’: Activists call for inclusion in racial justice movement

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"9:13","description":"At least 33 transgender and gender non-conforming people (many of color) were killed in the U.S. this year -- the most since 2017. Now, the community is speaking out amid the racial justice movements.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73704270","title":"‘Black Trans Lives Matter’: Activists call for inclusion in racial justice movement ","url":"/US/video/black-trans-lives-matter-activists-call-inclusion-racial-73704270"}