Transcript for Body cam footage shows deputies responding to mass shooting at San Jose railyard

Aaron let's just a little it's. Yeah I got that way back. 8000 metal flooring. He got a life. Pulled the door hold and you'll look a little bit more. Hey I'm home that top. I give us another unit over here. Does come only did. So. So hard news. They behind the behind the net and medical behind the random blood pool that north yeah yeah. Yeah I got her it literally took my. I don't know we're gonna reduce didn't even take this here. They really access and these doors. Yeah yeah. Yeah. Yeah. And it's kind into the unit. Resembles. What you got. But it I think about my ultimate goal yeah OK get your car with sixty garner. Coming. We'll take it this. Please. And so yeah. Political yeah. Please note. Honestly don't and that's it. Unclear right and being. We'll let. Completely right. Put up. And we need that he garnered over your heart opens it yet. Or. Oh. Yeah. Quote. Confusion. Aggressively gone home to isolate. And five cents. We'll let alone will we got this new world. Jerry yeah. Okay yeah. What is this or that there it's. There we'll. Not clear. Movements. Feel yeah. It's cleared. And we'll yeah. I got look you don't hear. It's good. Hey can you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.