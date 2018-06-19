Transcript for Body cam video shows officer pulled gun during Sterling Brown arrest

Within minutes of walking out of the laundry deter any sixth and national eight Milwaukee police officers surrounded Bucs rookie sterling brown. I just told you. There aren't gonna hit at the. You've seen the video of the take. I don't want it. A. But you haven't seen this watch closely as officers asked brown if he has a gun. Com. If you're it's evident. Dubbed Panama yeah. I can't. One of those officers draws his fire here it is again from a different body cam. Moments later the officer re holsters. Stearns and brown could have been dead attorney Mark Thompson represents sterling brown. That gun could of gone off. And there would be a whole different story Johnson successfully represented former chief Ed Flynn in his effort to fire another police officer for escalating a routine stop. Christopher Manny shot an unarmed Don Terry Hamilton and red arrow park it when he fourteen that hope clothes stolen ground. Into game doctor him. News obtained T Alfonso Morales complaint against one sergeants has. Ended fifteen days without pay quote his failure and not allowing the initiating officer to conduct his investigation and resolve that with a citation. Led to the escalation of force that concluded with eight officers using force and its citizens being Tate. But Morales offered this defense of the officers Croat. Officers believe mr. brown was in possession of a firearm based on observation of shooting targets in the vehicle. Brown was unarmed body camp documents the officers worry over this arrest. That protect us now. Dude what's that. Week. Yeah. He's only TV interview on a tasting brown said he planned to soon. Swirling here speaking to you you know just to draw attention. To it. Child you know be a voice and try to help. As many people there as I can in this situation. He wants. The city. To admit in its answer that this was an unlawful racial stock. His attorney says brown lots real discipline for the officers involved and racial and cultural training an apology is not enough. And you know our city has got to get done apologizing we have to change what we do. Attorney Mark Thompson plans to file that civil rights lawsuit in federal court. Tomorrow morning in the newsroom Colleen Henry TIS and twelve news.

