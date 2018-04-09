Body of missing 2-year-old Florida boy found in wooded area

Jordan Belliveau was believed to have been kidnapped by a stranger 5 days ago.
0:15 | 09/04/18

The Florida department law enforcement has canceled the AMBER Alert. For Jordan ballot being. Jordan has been found. In any. Wooded area behind me. We have no further statement at this time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

