Boeing finalizes plea deal with DOJ over misleading FAA during 737 MAX evaluation

The Department of Justice and Boeing have finalized their plea agreement, the manufacturer will plead guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States and pay a fine of $243.6 million.

July 25, 2024

