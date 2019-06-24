Transcript for Border patrol agents find 4 bodies along Rio Grande River

Developing story from the southern border Border Patrol agents in Texas have found the bodies of four people two infants. A toddler and a woman along the Rio Grande in an area known for human smuggling. That's cute sleeping may have died of dehydration and that discovery. Comes amid allegations of nickel lacked in this treatment at border facilities witnesses are using words like torture. In the meantime uncertainty is sending fear through many communities after president trump postponed immigration rates. Protesters in Los Angeles directing their anger toward president trumps threat to launch new deportation operations being. He's in it to do these massive deportations. One day and then one day he's. He's denied it says here he's still in our community is not okay. The protests come hours after president trump delayed raids by ice targeting more than 2000 people in family unit. Who'd already received final orders to leave the country. The president tweeted after request of Democrats they've delayed the illegal immigration removal process for two weeks their families are still being here family still need to be united with Danny a solution that's gonna. Cover everybody ABC news has learned the president called off the rates after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged him not to go through with it this week congress will consider a plan to send four point five billion dollars in humanitarian aid to the border. Where facilities are overwhelmed with a record number of families this felt worst than jail. Doctor Dolly severe examined infants and children being held at a facility in McAllen Texas she compares a conditioned to torture with babies drinking from unwashed bottles for days. And fluorescent lights on 24/7. The conditions that these facilities are placing them at increased risk for infection. Disease and attorney warned Branford who interviewed children at this facility in Clint Texas. Says children are left to care for each other sleeping on concrete blocks there are hoping to ellipse in the round. There is no so when asked about the reportedly dire circumstances the president blinked Democrat. We're doing a fantastic job under the circumstances. The Democrats aren't even approving giving this money. Where's the money you know what the Democrats are holding up the humanitarian aid. Top to hear some of those details in response Customs and Border Protection say they have limited resources but they worked to provide the best care possible.

