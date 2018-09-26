Transcript for Boxer Victor Ortiz arrested on suspicion of forcible rape

The boxer and former Dancing With The Stars contestant Victor Ortiz has been arrested on rape charges in California. They arrest comes just days before his nationally televised fight this Sunday. Non bail has been 700000. Dollars or tease was a contestant on Dancing With The Stars. In 2013. San Francisco's new 2.2. Billion dollar bus station is closed until further notice. Because of structural problems workers found a crack in a support beam that the trans bay transit center. The building opened just last month and officials say they'll now inspect every steel beam.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.