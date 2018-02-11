Boy killed at school bus stop in Pennsylvania

A 7-year-old boy waiting at a school bus stop in Pennsylvania was struck and killed Thursday morning by a driver who was unaware a child was hit by their vehicle, police said.
0:59 | 11/02/18

