Transcript for Boy Scouts of America will change an iconic name as girls enter older youth program

On the wood knew to be more inclusive and more welcoming to girls the Boy Scouts are planning a big change in their names starting in February 2019 programs for older scouts will be called scouts of BSK. Children will no longer be known as Boy Scouts they'll simply be called scouts. The boy scouts of America says the move is part of the expansion that will welcome girls into the organization. The parent organization will remain caught be remain cream called the boy scouts of America younger participants will still be known as cops scouts.

