Transcript for The Breakdown: More than 15,000 unaccompanied minors are in US custody

I. Hi everyone thanks for streaming with us on the break down I'm Diane misstated Terry Moran is on assignment today. Gritty little new look inside one of those facilities where children are being held up across the border into the United States without parents or guardians. And that Biden administration has not allowed journalists inside they say Judith cope the concerns. But Texas congressman Henry Blair's office provided these photos saying they were taken over the weekend at a facility and done a Texas judge so what happens to those children now. We'll talk with child protection specialist who worked on the border in 2019 you can about the growing crisis there now. Meanwhile AstraZeneca is preparing to apply for FDA emergency use authorization after revealing promising results. From its phase three trial results should the vaccine is 79% effective against symptomatic cove in nineteen and 100% effective. At preventing severe disease and hospitalization. And coming up here with his potential for the vaccine could mean for the fight against Kobe here in the US and. But we begin with a record numbers of children making them dangerous journey over the southern border into the US. Authorities are struggling to deal with the influx of migrants many of whom seek out law enforcement asked for how. And guidance on how to claim asylum cheap White House correspondents this evening has more from the border. Here on the southern border. Authorities say they've never seen anything like Pittsburgh. Refresh great news one. News yesterday. I now with deputies from Hidalgo county Texas typically they encounter about 830 migrants in day but now and now we're getting. Dirty route and thirty minute. This surge fueled in part by children riding without their parents. More than 151000 unaccompanied minors are in federal custody. And ABC news has learned the number of them held for more than ten days into silly is not meant for kids has skyrocketed. A fivefold increase in the last week pieces of their stories left all along these dusty roads except maybe they're going to be. What are the youngest they've seen a month old baby boy traveling with the family member that was not a parent. The migrants are fleeing violence and poverty at home in Central America. Horrible conditions may be even worse by recent hurricanes his father says he heard president Biden is giving opportunities to people like him in his young son. And he says we think him from the bottom of our hearts north of the border. C deputies take me to a popular rival spot called el Rincon the corner here is right on the edge of the Rio Grande. So this is the river the raffle every year losing their first foot on US soil is there anything. It's gonna stop this kind of what they have to do but its. Going to be a better way. An earlier today I spoke with Cecilia who again is at the southern border and also spoke to our colleague Marcus Moore who's on the Mexico Guatemala border should. About what they're seeing let's listen. Syria what is it like being there and seeing this crisis on Boldon percent. Bold and unique. Immigration offense feels like it's just a huge topic it's hard to get your head around because it can be just a mass and to understand Schilling on the ground here you realize we're talking about real people we're talking about families and this time around we're talking about so many children when you see these items that these cameras leave behind -- -- their Celine trying to come to asylum baby bottles and shoes we saw this all over along the border on you know it hits you -- a real personal way and you see it kept deputies and I in the agents who were out there working these frontlines as Weldon did their gear out there trying to help these families asked in a better way. And so is to show you what will happen she knows more than 181000 children now in US custody when we know that conditions. And he's holding facilities. You know. I'll tell you we know sort of secondhand because the administration has repeatedly deny journalists. Access and ability to get inside and see for ourselves but I have spoken to lawyers who've been inside. And they say they're seeing severe overcrowding and I believe we just got some photos in Texas Texas congressman who did go inside one of these facilities is is the Donna sizzle it's not just our. We're standing right now this is Sicily that these committees tent like structures. They're not meant to house chill branch Dave got thousands of kids in their right now they're really only so as to how a couple hundreds of kids in their. And you can see from these photos that kids are sleeping on the floor they're not in these so called cages that we signed the trend administration those those chain links and structures but the Ari and cheese clear plastic sections. You know just a couple of dozen people should be inside of those and most sure you're seeing safety some my children and Stanley is in the air you know the lawyers telling that this is an untenable situation the administration wants to get kids out but they're dealing with so many on that right now they're just frankly overwhelmed she. And mark as many of them migrants crossing into the US are actually coming through Mexico from other Central American content countries what are you seeing and hearing there are Mexico's southern border. About what's driving so many people to leave Central America. Well what Diane we have seen just a constant flow of of people humanity are coming from Central America into Mexico many of them with the hope of reaching. The United States. And oh what we've heard from a number of people families should. Is that you know than their fleeing the violence we've heard before in their countries but what is what's different. In this particular situation as you have the umbrella love the pandemic that has. Affected so many families from an economic standpoint they are looking for opportunities for four works to support of their kids. And so you compound all of that wins with the violence they have been toward him and you get a real sense of how desperate. People are and that they essentially won't hurt have nothing to lose Diane and that's the reason why they are haven't taken. That the decision to go on this very dangerous journey we we met families many of them who have been walking Dianne. Four base. With their children and call all with the hope of reaching are reaching the north. Can't imagine the level of desperation these people must be in. That's sad associated Biden administration keeps saying not to come to the US now don't me yet. Are those mornings doing anything to dissuade people and what else is the administration trying to do to address this. School and and that message is not getting through Diana got this this mixed messaging problem they have changed it so subtly initially the message was do not come now. -- dropped -- now locked because frankly were hit so hard writer critics saying that god is inviting people come in on some others and frankly and and seriously do not come but that's not stopping people from coming they are still very much coming you know that the problem rich people are coming because and neat indeed believed some misty mistakenly showed that they will -- and our administration and the agents that we -- with all week and say -- is really changed and we're still not letting single man and we're still not -- most people and those who are getting you know in -- are those unaccompanied -- the difference between the Biden administration and the -- administration is -- drug administration sent those kids alone without a guardian they would send them back in the Mexico and basically told -- and your -- on the -- administrations as that was an inhumane policy we're going to chieftains here so it's a little bit of catch 22 they're saying Dell com that the are letting some people stay those unaccompanied children some Stanley members are seeking as much and so the -- asylum seekers as -- admire that -- Marcus is with -- now here that message they say that -- us we're gonna try to get it. Denouncing tricky one markets what is Mexico doing to try to address this. It. Well authorities in Mexico have said that they are stepping up their enforcement all along Guatemala that their southern border with Guatemala and we're talking about sending extra manpower we know that about a hundred pound officials with the immigration agency where we're sent to the border. Topic chula which is another city it's about. 200 miles from where we are that is where there are reports that. There's been a noticeable increase in the presence officials there bud and call me. Why owl live Mexican government has said that they will have military team's problem how to stop. Though the flow of migrants and they'll also use drones and night vision suits to carry out that work. Not die and the the border with Guatemala here in Mexico stretches for more than 500 miles and it's very difficult terrain so. The bottom line is no matter what it seems no matter what the government is going to do or says they would do. It won't stop. Up every single person who's trying to cross it here into into Mexico and and that is what we have seen here Diane and the people who weed man. They are not. Oh worried. About the politics. For them this is about humanity. And for them trying to support their families and and then seek a better life outside of their native countries. Lawrence is CNA in and other Texas markets northern border of Mexico and Guatemala thank you most. And we heard markets talk about those families leaving their homes in traveling to the US slow here are some of those people sharing firsthand. Why there risking so much to come to America. And then the. And I am I asked the US government to give us an opportunity. But because we need some of wasn't in the name of the comparable. We have kids and they steam country have been going through the things that we children could provide hunger as soon. Crisis need the core of everything like I told you you'll. It's very critical to god and especially for someone like me that opened their mouth doesn't get any she had and that's fine the local. Select just doesn't work fighters and Hannity today didn't we know it's very hard. They may first saw his strategy for my kids as to have what I didn't feel that it's given them this voter education hope is that afternoon to keep the we've always. Professionals and they can defend themselves and to be someone in the future. Fighters. It had about a school of the rescue moment assassin he's losing any day. Editors and hatred and lose out there isn't jobs for young people. A blue trimmed their good days the woman just look. And we don't want to because look I think people and we want to work the two men that if you can hear for the American dream. About whether they have about yourself friend will always moving forward wanting to work. And those are some of the people at the heart of this Christ or their sharing crisis rather sharing their stories. From save the children who led their border response team back in 2019 Barbara thanks for being here first on talk about. The cause of this crisis what drives families to flee their homes and in some cases should other young children alone on a dangerous journey into a foreign country. Thanks thank you so much and thank you can continued Connolly were on the line. And that these situations for these children in their home country is that they are exposed to violent. You application. We had. Three devastating. Sequence. Hurricanes in the fall on 20/20. Of these people have and on in the luge forum more from I'm not just. I'm week. Even and that day he finally got have been stranded along and Mexican border. And they were expelled under and your colleague mentioned under the plan prior administrations. Unaccompanied children were not allowed me and therefore he had even more children me on that side of the border and then of course. And we pillars near Laramie and unconscionable. Actually. Having their child come across my knee when they learned that. But Biden administration. Is family's humanitarian standpoint allowing. Children to enter the united AT action. And Barbara we keep cheering. But how bad the circumstances are in good places these people are leaving but. You're for some specifics there sometimes when general terms our hardship to paint a picture we heard for that one family's saying that. They have no jobs and were being approached by gangs trying to pressure them to work with them in wanna do that she can you offered just some specific examples for us to be able to it to try to picture on the. Gang violence and recruitment into gangs and threatening the only member panel attempting to. Recruit the young male in the UK. And they declined. Doing that gang and and participating in that little island. Brett again Christian is profoundly the other children. Their list and we see we have heard. Raised concern me on the living treated the 2019. Million tons of amnesia. Where the women who left their home country he had. Let you know Lee that preschool it's not. I'm in Clinton land by that they would. Do you that actually protect their child would they had to make the chili. On it until this situation was that bad. That they had to leave. An application by analyst Q Mexico constant kidnapping. Over and over again and finally killer traveling in. On the need not profoundly number or remember on the number in the united he. And it and he added I'm kidnappers taking that number in explaining. I'm stunned and so true in their home country. The threat of violence that that it president. Sexual exploitation and and that he and green and there Kathleen. Then along the route being exploited every step of the way. And then we're seeing these new images now from congressman Henry Blair's office apparently taken over the weekend inside one of these cooling facilities and Donna Texas com. What's your reaction when you see these conditions. True and obviously. A portable and the ones you and I the government as well as need to humanitarian. And the border community. The media and these facilities these law enforcement community. He's never imagined he'd support children and and there are ill equipped to support children we. You know number one our our first priority. To support getting those children and being cleaned it possible. We have on the condition could stand to play at a have caused. I ate in the numbers of children and almost just. The great thing to do and we had coached it under an elephant lay. And those things Eaton and the department that the government. I don't eat access to legal social and emotional and Google helped support services are the children. Getting them from the line polish and utility. I'm confident we have constant production in that power should be. So is it that capacity is reduced and you are a number of children writing you end up at. Situations. Which which is understandable. But importantly. Expediting that process we are leaner that they have and the administration has need to change. Few she can expedite that reunification process. Having children drew me there. I'm me number in the united eight. Collected and transmitted immediate need. Electronically. To department of health and long term I think in the right direction. Again. And a lack of capacity on the other high. It was costing them on that children. And then how to name the border usually. Number one I'm with these children. Yeah have been traumatized they they need. The heat out of battered by and then ensure that they have. An extra week to support in trauma. And pay the legal expertise to help them and move as quickly as possible into the next its content segment that there's reunification. Now Barbara I'm really quickly because we're out of time but I just gonna ask you what's the ultimate. Fix here you're saying a speeding up the process of reuniting these children that their family in the United States what else can be done says slow this influx of people. And get these kids to safety. I think it's the children they act who I don't would be united and we have those children have been traveling from munch on them. I appreciate he a concept that the administration has opened this particular. But these children have and there are the island and there so the black and blowing it more and how to beat Russian Ruble. And make the situation console. Arrange child protection experts from welfare expert. Legal expert at the bulk. In the process I think that children can be moved more quickly to their families are waiting for them. And to ensure that they are connected to your scheme in the United States. Can help them once they are in the I know that. And connect Barbara all right agencies are chosen we appreciate your times and you where Barbara thank you. Yeah. In the US could soon have a Ford authorized cove in nineteen vaccine AstraZeneca just released data from its US phase three trial. When we come back we'll break down what the data shows and what it means for concerns about the vaccine overseas and welcome back to the breakdown AstraZeneca is preparing to apply for FDA emergency use authorization for his coma nineteen vaccine. Newly released face retrial resumption of the vaccine is 79% effective against symptomatic Cohen in nineteen and 100% effective. After renting hospitalization. At a findings come after more than a dozen countries mostly in your. Temporarily suspended the vaccine over concerns about possible side effects like blood clots. But the trial found no increased risk of blood clots and it's 20000 subject the 20000 test subjects on Tuesday. Earlier this afternoon I spoke with the president of AstraZeneca you ask her daughter about those results. This phase three data from Oxford AstraZeneca has US trial shows some promising result you explain what they mean from a practical standpoint. Yes we we are through over as the US results of first of all we have shown that vaccine that is effectively 79 descends in the prevention of over nineteen. In his office are single review of some tests are number but it was even more promising is effect as we have 100 listens to action against a share. Critical disease. A total deaths this trial is very large office is also showing at the vexing is how do you share in the elderly over sixty charges and hospital please very important as well of course. The facts industries Sharman distraught. It's a new Jerry's Phish. So all in all the thrills about the results and hope you distressing walk all the fight against the amendment. There's not a lot of concern recently over a variance in the virus and whether or not vaccines will continue to protect us against those. How much do we know about that at this point as it relates to this vaccine. So we noted this vaccine is effective against you experience and very likely noodles are against the resuming among the jury's still laws regarding this are among those industry and cholesterol. We you'll see currencies the injections of virus. In general disciplines RO. It in the next few weeks you'll have a better as you. How Texas is the the vaccine is against those are the Australians but that we have our whole. And we saw recently some countries that cause using the ashes on a vaccine because it concerns over blood clots and some other side effects what's the latest on that. Let me first I was agreement that was a good noses that in this straw that's always more than 30000 participants. There was no. Imbalance is no difference between just fascinating group in the placebo group which is I think you're great result is dignity loss we need to very important regulators and the royals that he might in Europe as well as an image jury in the UK. Insurance that's made a rule that is on there. Moving for us all and all we are extremely Jesus euros or in this trial the decision follows exchanged. OK I know you don't have a crystal ball what I have to ask us when do you think you will live for emergency authorization and it all goes smoothly when you think we could see your vaccine here and available in the US. There we have good home starts we will follow the latest men's and women's individuals for the UA. As soon as we have the UA we will live uncertainty million doses instantly. Americans and then the same miles another and then another NC millions are in total sixteen million doses. Usually generals in the first months are the grand. Granting the UN. I'm many fingers cross for that authorization root out her from AstraZeneca we appreciate your time today thank you. You I want to bring an emergency physician and ABC news medical contributor doctor Darian saddened for more on this doctor Sutton how does this sort AstraZeneca vaccine compared to the eyes Herman Diana. And Jane. Well let him first off it's good news and not that we're hearing that this vaccine is proving to have efficacy results that are that minimum 50% so far as well as stated. We have efficacy results and preventing symptomatic disease about 80% and a 100% efficacy in preventing hospitalization and death. And so I'm terribly it seems to be quite an quite helpful to be honest with you but of course whenever we're studying next scenes. During an ongoing pandemic in the settings Marion difficulties quickly compare one vs the other but I do think this'll be helpful tool inviting cook at nineteen as a whole. And we heard weren't trying to ease any concerns about side effects that this vaccine what are your thoughts on that should we be concerned. I think that the steps that were made in terms of pausing the rollout to assess and make sure that this association that we saw these possible outing disorders. Does not have any cause and leaders of the vaccine and so I think that is completely appropriate. Now I do agree with something that he said which is is that as we studied initially 30000. Of course we on the wall luckily we did not see any adverse tax. As we roll this vaccine out more to millions of people. We're bound to see some subtle relations and I will say that whenever we see these kinds of adverse effects of possibility that we have to take a step back and ask the question. What is he. Back roundtree and that's really the most important question now relative to these disorders that we saw deep background rate that occurs in the general population without the presence at nineteen vaccines. Was relatively higher than what we've seen in this associations are now that may make the question this is something that we've seen normally in the population and now we're just be more vigilant. Or is this Austin those questions have yet to be equally ands and Britain science. I am I am confident in the process with the FDA. Data until item how to help understanding exactly what's going on. So if it's approved how much of an impact do you think it's vaccine could have on vaccinations you're in the US. And ten. Tremendous I think right now where we are currently exceeding two million days and that brings us the trajectory of adding that 70% vaccine induced her to new media urged. By this summer around June and add some leniency that slave we couldn't bring that number closer to us and ABC results early June and possibly may and so also to note that sex scene and arson dosages but it can be stored more easily and can be distributed more easily answered that allows more availability of vaccine and lean more accessibility and so I think you'll be quite council. Nine secondary and sentinel is great to have you thanks doctors and thank you. And the Gloria let's not doughnut lovers Krispy Kreme is giving us yet another reason to get vaccinated. Free doughnuts. If you bring your vaccination card to Krispy Kreme shop they we'll give you one of their classic glazed doughnuts on the house. The deal is being offered from now through the end of 20/20 and she and that does it for us on the breakdown today I'll see you back here tomorrow at 3 PM eastern have a great restaurant and the states.

