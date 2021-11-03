Transcript for The Breakdown: President Biden signs pandemic relief bill

I. Hi everyone welcome to the breakdown I'm Diane missing you know. And I'm Terry Moran president five. Signed the American rescue plan into law today setting Penn Jennifer at least in motion for millions of struggling Americans and resenting the nation's policy agenda with a greater focus on the I'm working class and lower income Americans and Biden is said to address the nation tonight in his first prime time address since taking office Carter who won here since. Pandemic began we'll have more yeah. What he's expected to say in just a moment. Meanwhile house is pushing forward passing a bipartisan gun control bill that would require universal background checks and all commercial gun sales and the Kennedy passed the senate we'll discuss. And one year ago today so many parts of life as we know and changed including the sports world has been exactly a year. NBA shut down we'll hear from the first professional US athletes who test positive for the virus lead. The domino effect corona virus has had on sports in America. And when you're gonna today than president trump gave a speech from Neil law does after the World Health Organization declared co in 190 global pandemic H. Now president Biden prepares to address the nation hours after signing his massive code released package into law. And as more than a quarter of American adults have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine each chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl joins us now for more on this. Hi John let's Wednesday stimulus package that Biden signed today how the wind is this for him. It's huge inviting basically got a everything he asked for we that we just David a few exceptions. Obviously they're doing talk of getting a minimum wage increase to fifteen dollars an hour that did not happen but this. Is. Bill frankly that is much greater. In size and in scope. Even what she was expecting to be able to do. After he warned that the presidential election he was able to do this because. Democrats took control the senate with the runoff seats on January trip from Georgia. Suddenly ability had been talking about being about one point three trillion dollars became a bill one point nine trillion dollars not just. Covert relief bill would really. A massive anti poverty bill it would ABB the most significant piece of anti poverty. While legislation in a generation if not sense the the great society of of Lyndon Johnson's this is a this is a huge bill that while the Biden White House. Believes will have a measurable impact on people's lives and certainly there are a lot of people there will literally see the effect of this in their personal bank accounts. A really big deal as you say John and so now the president's got. Wind in his sales and he's got to address the country tonight how do you look at the speed Twitter what should we expect. While the speech of course Terry is significant digits on the one year anniversary. Of of really. I hated that did America waking up to what this pandemic was going to mean oh with a one year anniversary of that. That address states did could present and trump gave. So he or more that you'll mark dean did this of your call stated the that the world is paid both in terms of of human lives lost. The economic impact the emotional impact. And he will talk about the path forward military. I'm told they don't the White House is saying that there's going to be news in this speech to the president will have. New announcements about the path forward on dealing with the pandemic I'm not sure exactly what that will be. And obviously. Other president has made him points of loved of doing everything he can to get the vaccination program to a point where every American. Who wants it to be vaccinated will be able to be vaccinated every adult American by the end of may. And you will see what his but I I think also take this very frankly is. Is reminding the American public what is in this is a massive piece of legislation which he has just signed into law and what to expect from our. And John you're there covering the White House a year ago when this all started what do you make of where we were and then each and where we are now. Well it's it's. It's mind boggling because I I was dare I was there for almost all of those. Corona virus reaching as did so Mike Pattinson and Donald Trump world were holding at the White House. We were washing. This all unfold and and I got to tell you I remember being at the White House afford Donald Trump's. Oval Office address on on on March 11 what are you twenty never. Bird suits immediately not two exits and many others did. A year later we do we still be talking about this and we be looking at a situation were more than half a million. Americans. Have died there so Marshall looked over I expect big. Did this is something really it will be analyzed and re analyzed for years. What could have been dawn. 222. To limit this whole what were the mistakes that were made along the way. McCain and what can be done to ensure shall do in this doesn't happen again. What a year. Jon Karl thanks for covering ten and ten now and going forward thanks religious. Thank you turn. Not a the president has signed a code that really hilly road to Shalit in the American public and his first ash. It's Pennsylvania we're electing me joined now by democratic congresswoman from state representative. Susan while congresswoman thanks so much. Your being here have been made so little bit about this comedy relief package and just doing what do you think he's in there. For Pennsylvania families when do you think they'll feel the impact of this. Well I think a lot of families in my district sir feeling very quickly. Probably as early as next week I got people who have been reaching out to me months now expressing desperation weather situation. Hearing stories of people who are easily tapped out they relied on the kindness of friends and annaly. And strangers and there's no more there to be happy. Max out on their credit cards. And so they eat the relief checks. Start going out early next week will be a huge help to a lot of people in my district. But there are a lot of things in this bill that are gonna so many people I'm Dee even those who don't qualify for the relief checks. The money she's a local governments is incredibly important. We are greater risk of losing all kinds of front line workers in our municipalities. 'cause of the lack of tax revenues they haven't. So they're going to be held every appointee jobs we're going to be able she was seen. Millions of jobs across the country. And it certainly will have a huge impact brain and Pennsylvania senator. Since last march with this bill included congress appropriated more than five trillion dollars to fight the pandemic and boost the economy so dear Republican colleagues. Have a point when they injection and price tag of this latest bill are you worried at all about its impact on the deficit or inflation. Let me. You. I kind NB and and you didn't seem persuasive argument I don't remember this if these same people it is only seventeen. I'm and Tug always the exact same amount. Our general treasury buying it by reducing corporate tax rates and so you know it's disingenuous. To claim that Democrats who are now trying to seems lives literally. And an alien country has been devastated. By this can't pandemic and nobody could plan or. It was nobody's all. The results of which have been so strongly by the American we owner trees. A separate. Proceeding with this. To boost early on this and make sure that we were going to save the people of America and that's primarily. This bill will do much I what do you think country needs to hear from the president tonight. I think. I happen in the country personal need a year. Then I'm two minute I'm optimistic Boyce. Hour we're we're going now we got really really tough year country. We know there with the passage of the American rescue plan were going to be able and more and more people backs into. People fascinating is going to defeat going to beat each ER economic recovery. And by the way people complain. That I actually believes that ultimately we're gonna seem very good economic recovery as a result of this. And so the president stressed what is in this bill that many things in his own. There are so incredibly horrible all Americans whether or their representatives voted for and or any didn't. And if there is no controversy. Is going to benefit districts across this country. And the house is voting on -- measures to tighten background checks on gun purchases now these are reading pizza measures. Have previously passed the house and died in the senate so why do you think it'll be different this time rounds. Well I totally different now that he's of these bills passed this morning on a bipartisan issue this I think she's signal to the senate. There is I'm quarter year in the house. On the ground check. I'm the senate should not Roland ninety's and percent of Americans want CDs is checks. I'm and I'm so you know that house Republicans and Democrats when you get to those numbers are why I believe that there is strong sentiment in this country. All know. We how many healthy respect for the Second Amendment which I most definitely do. Fifteen to proceed on measures. And is not mutually exclusive. We are Second Amendment right so I think it actually reflects eat views of the majority responsible gun owners and I think that the senate seat to pass these as well. Think we need that and so many issues congresswoman Susan while canceling and we appreciate your time today thank you thank you so much. No would like to take got deeper dive into that new push to reform the nation's gun loss in a vote today. The House of Representatives passed two bills expanding background checks on gun sales. A handful of Republicans actually joined Democrats voting in favor of these two measures so well they actually become law under president Biden with a democratic controlled senate. ABC's Elizabeth shall he explains what's in these pills and what's next. We call almost six years ago nine black parishioners died in a horrific shooting and mother Emanuel church in Charleston and now the so called Charleston loophole bill aims to closing gap in the system. That allowed the Charleston shooter to buy a gun in the first place. Under current law as a purchaser doesn't get immediate approval through. FBI has a maximum last three days to investigate. After that the sale can proceed by. To Charleston loophole bill would increase that window to ten days. The measure passed a house in 2019 and was reintroduced by house majority women in South Carolina Democrat Jim Cliburn. This small wouldn't prevent it. That gentleman from getting a gun. Melanie Oudin. The other side continued to misrepresent. What we're trying to do here. The second bill called HR eight it would require universal background checks for all firearm purchases including those made you unlicensed sellers online or at gun shows. In the wake of the mass shooting and Marjorie Stoneman Douglas high school in Parkland Florida house passed a bill in 2019 with bipartisan support. Clinton and senate majority leader Mitch McConnell didn't take up or either of these bills we're not going to be legislative graveyard very simply. The question now is it tends senate Republicans would join all Democrats to achieve the sixty votes needed to pass the bills. As a survivor of gun violence myself. Congress is refusing. To pass this vital legislation. Would be America's shame me and Burton were for generations to come. Moderate senate Republicans like Susan Collins and had to me who've previously supported gun control legislation shall now be forced to go on the record in favor or against a background check your bills. The NRA opposes both measures we do not have a mass shootings because of a lack. Background checks. This bill will not make our community safer. Our founding fathers gave up a list of items. Teaching me how do you generally whose time has expired and GTE your hands off generally does to. I don't expect remember there are for president died in the states are personal. The senate failed to pass a sweeping background check mills following the tragic shooting and sandy hook elementary school when died in was vice president. I will say that the president is somebody throughout his career who has advocated for Smart. Gotten Smart gun safety measures time he has. And not afraid of standing up to the NRA. And Elizabeth shows you brought us that report. Joins us live now Elizabeth over what do you think your chances are for these bills in the senate where Democrats and that razor thin majority has come Al Harris casting the deciding vote. Given also that. Some 80% of the American people when polls had posters asking say they want enhanced background checks. You know Terry that is certainly what Democrats in the senate pointed those polls saying that there is bipartisan support for these stricter background check lunch and we heard from senate majority leader Chuck Schumer today who vowed to bring these bills for a vote because of the support from the American people and that is more than just happened in the past under Republican controlled an inch. But there is no doubt about it getting to those sixty votes is an uphill battle some of the gun control advocacy groups that I been speaking with say that while they hope at some of the moderate Republicans. Can get there on as if they don't it's just another reason to get rid of the filibuster and try to pass these with a simple majority of coast course we know not its own hurdle in the senate. And it's also in the meantime there are some. Senate Democrats are pushing president biding to move forward with executive order is here on his own instead particularly. There's a push tube. Passing executive action that went. Close a look on the sales of ghost gun sales these are XTO guns are unlicensed without serial numbers and that seems to have a little bit of momentum we haven't heard an official line from the White House that we know that this is an important issue to president Biden. So maybe get a piece of midway Shea executive actually really to do anything of any significant than this you need legislation should because the problem this is pressing national as well what can you tell us about the state of gun violence. Right now in the US and what impact has an endemic can't. Yes and there has been an increase in gun violence and gun sales over the past year and this a trend we see and since the pandemic started gun sales have steadily increasing and January there was a record number background checks on firearms conducted by the FBI. Some point to increased violence like the capital attack others point to protest but also just a sense of steer from the pandemic someday that's an inch. People to go out and buy guns but notably because of this increase in sales. That has particularly contributed to some more violence. There has been also increase in background checks and some attic is seekers are planning to back. Backlog in the background check system now as an even further reason to pass these background check bills that would extend the time and it takes. To get these checks stunned to nation that the people who are buying guns are the ones who should be buying them in the first place. But as you point out Elizabeth an uphill fight in the San it was this doesn't thanks for that. Well one year I'll go today the sports world ground to a halt because the academic all started with the NBA ESPN's Stephen A Smith. Join us live. To break down the craziest here and in sports history. Welcome back. One year ago and covered nineteen forced sports leaks to shut down across the world even stopping games in the middle of the action. Pretty go bear on the Utah Jazz one of the star players the National Basketball Association became the first professional American athlete to test. Positive for code just days after he joked at a press conference about buyers precautions being touched reporters' microphones and ESP and is looking back. Of that positive test in an. Deeper NBA's. Is suspending. This season. She's crazy carefree on the fly within the realm of possibilities his sister ship more like out of a movie bend reality. Continued breaking news they need. Fallout from the corona virus all the power five weeks had canceled the men's basketball conference turned his DNA challenge. Major League soccer and reportedly NLV will be following suit. And legal merits as a positive that was the line that was drawn in the sand. Film today's beat our his positive diagnosis. This video was shared across the globe. Making Rudy an even bigger target. After Monday's team shootaround we'll bring touched all the microphones within the region that has not aged very well. Social media was absent recessed for reform. There were people who were blaming rooting you'll bear for bringing corona virus gene the United States there's no escaping his immaturity. The insensitivity. That he displayed and it was inexcusable. And ESPN's Stephen A Smith joins us now for more on this Stephen A you know watching those scenes which boasts eerie and heartbreaking that in what. Happened to sports fans around the world and time watching those scenes you said as we heard Stephen go out where to go bear was. You know are inexcusable what he did looking back now a year later do you feel the same way about. You sure do. That doesn't mean he needs to be can damn bench he needed to be crucified the way did he was but it was still immature because all of the medical expert why out front and center on telling us how serious of the madness had become so much so that prior to the cancellation of the NBA's seasonal march 11 we all knew that to inspect and a possibility of that transpiring. Was being contemplated because of how serious it was. And we you heard the details date you didn't know what you can get from touching surfaces that other people it touched somebody calls in this pleasing your direction or something is simply is blowing in those. But blowing it Knowles a lot in the puzzle why did so nearby somebody else since she knew all illegals things were coming about dog obviously the level of success in the lead and needed to be shown to that with some dignity he was the lone individual attempt to get the moment in time should undo refused to adhere to he didn't have malice and immediate need to do anybody any all he should not have been treated the way did she was treated. But it doesn't negate the fact the reality that that particular moment in time he came of course is a bit immature because he dismissed the seriousness of it all prior to touching those microphones and adequate it's what have you despite the fact the reporters covering him people in attendance for the games and things of that nature. They won't all begin in the tape can significantly more seriously than he had in the towel which is why we ultimately contracted the virus and obviously Donovan Mitchell his teammate arm had contracted the virus as well there was some restriction that had developed and side exit the locker room of the Utah Jazz and it was strictly for one reason and one reason only. They knew it was immature they nobody accused him of having malice intent or anything like that they Newell was insensitive and it was a mature. That was what I said at the time I'm certainly not backing up from a statement now. CNN's sports leagues in general have at times come under criticism for how may come back since those early shut down sometime question whether they should have come back at all. Do you just announced their men's basketball team is dropping out of the ACC tournament due to a positive test. I what do you think about how sports has responded to the pandemic over the past year. Think it's responded to an admirable fashion to be quite honest with you and I'll give Dana White for the USC. A bull lower credit because of the due diligence that he could slow to make sure adults in the leash she would be able to restart his sport which he ultimately did give Adam some of the commission of meld NBA major major props because a long in concert with president of the NBA players association Chris Paul and executive director Michel Robin they came together. Made gun conducted and got an agreement rabbits and had bubbled in Orlando Florida win not one single positive test came about. Give National Football League commissioner rod him down in the NFL because they did to draft. Virtually. But they still ended up having training camp had a season they completed that season what have you and the reason why give everybody in the sports world ultimately some credit is because we can't ignore the economic impact just keep Vermont from very practical standpoint it even though you know what you might not be able to go to work you might not be into the restaurants and things of that nature when you've got a mortgage when you've got light bills and things of that nature. The bill collectors don't stop comment they still come to their money even when they know you can't be working in even though you got a stimulus package does a one point nine trillion now and it was over socially was the three trillion Wilson won the previous administration is still wasn't enough to pay a whole bunch of people's bills you have an economy that you have to address so you William Massey wash changing engages social distancing and you exercise sort of the -- total calls and measures are in place to stop living altogether was something the sports world refuse to do as a result hundreds of thousands of Scott millions of people are still employed as opposed to. Adding to the list. August 30 to forty plus million people will throw lol. Also newly laid off from new jobs in the twenty plus million never got a job back we can't ignore the economic. Scenarios that exists in this particular situation in the sports world certainly did that did not do that rather and I applaud them for taking a position. And there's the intangible benefit Stephen A for the rest of us you know let's look ahead for a moment sports she. Yeah that they bring us joy in any community Eminem Chicago's brand forever because of my source allegiance in some ways. And now looking ahead to the vaccine you spoken out called on stars LeBron James and others to do more. I had to deal with that taxing hasn't concede that town especially in communities of color better in all communities really there's a certain percentage of people hesitant about this what are messes to. Tuned to sports stars and to us France. We need to take a backseat. Com it wasn't just about LeBron James and I certainly do not call him out on LeBron James has banned. A role model and credible leader within the African American community. His holiness slammed the biggest charitable load exercises and things of that nature she's as an absolutely wonderful what I challenged him to do however was to be public about in terms of you response to what she was saying that he thought it was a private that is subcommittee would discuss what his family leave it at that in reason why I felt differently about it and I had a change of orders because once upon a time I was incredibly just as hesitant. As he was but in the end I I I have a friend and as president and CEO. Of virtual house in south Jersey New Jersey. He gave picked up a phone call he's only a few years he's had why have you not taken this vaccine we had a discussion about it and he explained to me how. Black folks a dime at a rate two and a half times more if not more than that then white folks and all the folks when it comes the refusal to take his vaccine. Preexisting conditions diabetes obesity. High blood pressure and things of that nature has Austin I see units more so. Than any other ethnic group and so because I'm in the public I'm because I have a public platform. He felt it was necessary should be detained disposition and upon listening to him. And various other family members I might add. I just reached a conclusion that I had no choice. Only is it necessary for meeting go ahead and do what which I did just two days ago until it was also important to me. Publicize it because again if you doing any quiet. Do you not really helping. Bring forth your community to helped them address this situation at the level of seriousness that it deserves and that's what I'm not calling anybody responsible. I'm not decrying did choices or anything like that just in saying we're riots in protest of police brutality and things of that nature that people have alluded to in the past. They felt neither felt compelled to speak out about because it was pertinent to what that African American community. I can't think of nothing at this moment the top that's more important to the African American community in addressing this cold in nineteen pandemic. And that's when a vaccine comes in and that's why spoke out and that's why I took it and onto the vaccine publicly. Absolutely disarm pictures of that a couple of days ago Stephen A Smith. From ESPN thanks for being with us gobbles. Thank you sir. And you can see the poll. 3:30 eastern on ABC. And that doesn't trust here on the breakdown I'm Diane you know I'm Terry Moran with you back here tomorrow at 3 PM eastern yeah great.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.