The Breakdown: Supreme Court upholds Affordable Care Act for 3rd time

More
Plus, President Joe Biden signs a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday and what the Biden-Putin summit means for U.S.-Russia relations.
18:11 | 06/17/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Breakdown: Supreme Court upholds Affordable Care Act for 3rd time

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"18:11","description":"Plus, President Joe Biden signs a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday and what the Biden-Putin summit means for U.S.-Russia relations.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78345255","title":"The Breakdown: Supreme Court upholds Affordable Care Act for 3rd time","url":"/US/video/breakdown-supreme-court-upholds-affordable-care-act-3rd-78345255"}