Yeah. Hi everyone welcome to the breakdown I'm Diana stayed up. Hello Terry Moran president Biden is pushing congress to act on gun control legislation after the mass shootings in boulder and it. And the House of Representatives has already passed two bills that would be expanded background checks and senate majority leader Chuck Schumer. Is committed to bring them to the floor there for Democrats believe at least ten Republicans to sign up. Itself will let you decide be able to come together to find a solution that would stand the endless tide of gun violence Georgia congressman Pete Williams joins us line. The by the administration held a virtual national safe school reopening summit today announcing billions of dollars dedicated to making schools safe for students and teachers. I mean White House survey shows Adam last month about 76% of elementary and middle schools. I'm rob students back into the classrooms at least part time. While 24%. Are still fully learning remotely education secretary Miguel Cardona says the results of critical gaps for students of color. We'll hear from Randi Weingarten the leader of one of the largest teachers' unions in the country as part of our roundtable in just a. But we begin with the nation in mourning once again. Committee members have brought flowers and tributes to the victims of the mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado on Monday. It's just the latest in our nation's bloody recent history of mass shootings. So will this time be any different in terms of the political response White House correspondent Karen Travers. Joins us now for more Karen. The house or reserves has passed two bills that would expand background checks on gun shows how exactly. Do you think these bills are gonna would work at their past and they have any chance of passing. Both senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said yesterday that this and it will be different that he is going to bring up background check legislation to the floor for a vote and then this could be the senate Terry that finally addresses the epidemic of gun violence as he put it but he did say very tough pill for Democrats to climb you know of course the bill would have to pass with Republican support hit that measure threshold of sixty votes and it just does not seem like there are the votes there the appetite among some Republicans. For the types of legislation that Democrats are putting forward as you say the house recently passed two different bills related to background checks one would require universal background checks on the purchases of all commercial gun sales as one would close what's called the Charleston loophole which allows assailed gun if a background check has nothing completed in three days so that's the start of what the senate could be working wet. Today at the White House briefing Terry I asked Press Secretary Jen Saki if the president would be putting forward. He's own gun reform measures would he go to Capitol Hill and say here's what I want you do here's a package hasn't seen him do with coded relief than what we expected to do it infrastructure. And Terry she said and there really leaving this up to congress right now there a lot of things floating around out there they want to take a look at that legislation to see if that's something he can work went. Terry they're also talking about the president taking executive action on guns but no details yet on what that would look like. You know background checks very very popular with the American people not here in Washington with Republicans they can you're just in that. Stay dining room I was I was watching a tired your voice their war president Biden. Met with top border officials about the growing immigration crisis Biden's response has come under scrutiny now. Thousands of migrants many of them unaccompanied minors there are now in US custody crowded. You know holding facilities not intended for children so what Kim out of that meeting you will your and you were at the top of there are they planning on making any changes. Carry a big job for vice president's terrorist the president has tasked her with leading the administration's effort and looking at the root causes of migration from Central America why are people making a dangerous journey from Mexico in the northern triangle countries. And coming to the US southern border the president acknowledged even giving Pamela Harris a tough job he said you're still smiling but he feels confident that she the right person to lead this and Terry this first big thing in her portfolio now the first big policy issue that the president has passed her. And with taking the lead on I asked the president. If he had a reaction how did you feel when he was shown those photos of children. Packed into Border Patrol facility is down there the southern border are told he was given a briefing on this. Terry did not answer any questions didn't answer that didn't say whether or not he'll be going to the border to see firsthand what the conditions there are like. It is really one of the main challenges that come upon him in this. Administration and administrations hauling it safe schools reopening summit today another big challenge what else to achieve. Here is it actually achieving something a lot of this is talking and you know how that works in Washington and showing that they are on top of this and that is the priority for the administration taped remarks from the president the First Lady also playing a role in this but a big thing on funding you know 120 billion or so dollars that were put aside and that Kobe relief plan the administration says 81 billion dollars in kindergarten right away to help schools reopened get that money out to state and local districts the pullback on about forty billion dollars until they say the intimacy of plans from governors about how they would reopen and this is of course not a big issue for millions of parents right now in the administration says their goal is to see. The majority of American schools open and within the first 100 days but Terry didn't criticize them that's you know not as very ambitious goal because. Open and could still mean only a couple kids in the classroom and the majority of them still doing virtual school. And that's the way it is in so many places Karen Travers at a busy White House today thanks as always okay. Helen ticket conversation about opening schools are virtual roundtable joining us today's pediatric hospital lists and ABC contributor doctor low Patel. Co director of the center for universal education at the Brookings institute Rebecca winter. And president of the American Federation of Teachers. Randi Weingarten thank you all for being here doctor Patel I'd like to start with you schools don't just provide academic so they were writing a social space safety structure as some kids even rely on schools for food. So what kind of health impact are we looking at me thank both physically and mentally as a result of kids being out of the classroom for so long. You are obsolete kind of carted usually excels. In person learning and assuring her house agreement that not only provide that educational and social emotional or children as well we have seen here already about a year. Who knows how long term they have children are we. Learning these are meeting in Iraq your ears I see Stacy noted children learn irony right when I didn't. He can't journal environment and it last not least he has seen in her words of children's story and abusive calls. Early in the food insecurity or don't have the right resource is learning initially. Virtual center owns all this is doing is further entrench she needs are also widening disparity. Did you learn how resources are seeing artists and does not lapse leads. Ashley wanted to teach ordered back consoles I see when I initially all. And we're back American and I can pick up on that on how the pandemic can act as sadly has. Accentuated. The disparities and the issues of justice and equity in our country according to new department of labor statistics. Children of color. Are much more likely to be learning remotely right now with all the deficits we've just heard about why is that what what is kind of impact do think that is gonna have in the short term and long term for those kids educational opportunities. Night I absolutely agree with my doctor Schell dissent because. They haven't covered pandemic has done is just exacerbate. Existing underlying inequalities and made it big church already are black and brown students were far behind alone or I would say overly represented. In the communities. Where kids are really far behind and this is just led to to further exacerbation bash you know so for example if you are working. Parent and you have to work outside the home its neighbor cursory each store workers are and are you know food manufacturing workers arch and you have in you don't have any other babysitting options you're working or you know minimum wage. Whom you and your kids are going to be left at home. And it's very hard to navigate. But retention and you know self motivated learning tech problems I'm silly it's. And meant so it's really hard for kids if they don't have kind of a skit you know a scaffold to support system at home bush and many Estonian house on the access to Internet we hear stories of families striving to McDonald's or other hot spots trying to get online which we also hear stories of schools. You know penalizing kids rule when there's a lot of noise in their house that multiple siblings all trying to be useful the same time cash so it's it's really problematic for four for kids who were furthest behind. And Randy are called into question the CDC's recent revision of social distancing guidelines for schools reducing it from sixty. To three feet for children in the classroom now that jives with. Data was based on data from a study and then also jives with other recommendations that we've heard from experts so wide challenge it. Well. First up let me just be clear that. Virtually all of our locals right now. Had. Are back in school meaning in the last choose free months we have negotiated a lots and lots and lots. Back to in school in person learn. Which is something that our union has wanted to do since last April saw all the reasons at your other two experts have said. We know that in school learning is really really important to the issue that we had about this resource is to succeed is that in many of the district's that I represented. Choices at half terrible ventilation. Things like back they where able to negotiate to the east the east facing its sixteenth. Aaron is now other layered medications were put into place doesn't want kids to be in school and we want everyone to be safe we know frankly. That educators. Cause and the amazing vaccine access said that as an Biden has given us. Educators are actually getting their vaccines. I'm support personnel costs are getting their vaccines as the real issue becomes had a we have a layered mitigation strategies so we can actually make sure that everybody believes it's safe and we can actually start convincing. Black brown parents that it's safe and that they're so it should be install. And actor because covenant to get your quick thoughts on not given the data available what what is reasonable when it comes to Norway is what is safe considered safer now. When it comes to things like like distancing and other precautions we need in the schools. I think the most important. Or you are all the data we see he's ours and yes easy to Jerusalem and its rules. Whereas adults and teachers should remain easier or that it is dangerous or anyone remains passions strangers parents or. Enters or anyone else and it. Brandy Howell and are we here protection. If you look at the studies and United States these guys have been done in Massachusetts. Florida huge. North Carolina and you will get the international. Which has been Monroe organization an additional one meter. Simpson's oldest and I C east schools were practicing derby DGR. They were. Edwards has seen her really you're watching unity are you are also wearing masks are using courts are doing what irony it is Sarasota from Gabby mark and other. And so maintaining sixty. Or more than three years. You know in group settings or being attacked his or her error I I really IOC panel thing easily be paying attention he teacher is there and he's getting vaccinated and now and we'll build trust to the communities you know Aaron engaged. Actually trust is initiative I can come back to a two Rand the other question that I know you've heard I wanna give me a chance to add to answer it. Well which is we do have as we just your doctor to tell talk about all this data from all over the world and data in the United States and I think it's fair to say that the conclusion is the risk. If I'm transmission school settings has been relatively low and the harm. As we've heard teach students to children if damage to the workplace all kinds is very very large. And I guess one of the things the good people ask is asked teachers put their interests first and that balancing of all those stakeholders. How do you answer that. So Terry I actually. And the anger pushed back and you sound because teachers have wanted to be back in school and it's 88% of my members and Paul week in February. What said that is we could actually make sure we easily air medications and we had to testing accessed at that seems they want to be back in school learning they know that it's and ask and we. I. Administration last year do exactly what Biden administration is doing right now and that's why you're seeing a sea change right now in them. Eight districts remember New York City. Opened last year slip in school learning September attacks first big district my home district and what we've been doing since. This weekend arm was the end of it. Every big city district. Now Harris is either real end in person or plan to reopen. She is that parents' well trusted when educators trust it. And what we've tried to do his due rare mitigation strategies that the good doctor talked about so that every one. Deals safety in schools and now we turn our attention to ensuring that we are dressing. The social emotional and academic well being of our children. Fun and Rebecca wanted to touch on that because it on a more positive no you actually say that this pandemic. Could be an opportunity to address inequality and improve community schools. More broadly what like that look like. That's a really good question and I've done a lot of work follower of the world's who's trying to rebuild education systems and it crisis and one of the things for post crisis especially one of the things like lurch is it's absolutely imperative to take advantage. Of the crisis to do things better. And one of the things we've been doing that many communities schools organizations across the country is looking at a community schools model which includes you know who. You know more air time for teaching and learning active experiential teaching and learning deep engagement with parents and family each collaborative governance more wrap around supports from health and mental health cash to make sure kids are really support in the school their whole you know all their needs and those community schools were affected those who didn't were effective before Hogan during Kobe because they have a really deep relationships. With the community they were able look hits it very quickly heard a lot about trusting community relationships unnecessary that what it is to manage this crisis together during this White House summit today each arm and basically what at least am sad as community schools is one number that's not the only one to one of the best models we could use as an approach to trying to improve our approached just doing it it should be actually we we we recommend our task force recommends every school shooting communities corporate real relief now coming out of Kobe we should focus on. The 4%. Of districts where you can reach for the 40% of the kids in the country who have the largest settlement needs. Doctor love Patel Rebecca when their van Randi Weingarten thank you so much is a great discussion we appreciate you being here. Thank you thank you thank you. Really thanks it was a really helpful discussion so. We heard from students teachers and parents who are excited. Their schools have safely reopen in here are some of their voice. Yeah. So excited I'm so happy to just leave you. It's really here I'm like I did I was listening intently circumstances. I'm just really possibly be your friend and a little better here. Just want to meet together so I'll look. Stay understanding here. Okay patients get better not least do anything didn't make nearly so. Don't have not let it feels it is fantastic. These kids deserve a sense of normalcy Indian school for them is what's. I'm readiness and my son back to second grade because he didn't need to be around other kids you've been sitting Atlantic theater. For her over and here now and he's just ready to get back where Randy. I'm returned to the crisis. Gun violence. Taking center stage after mass shootings in both Georgia and Colorado majority of Americans approve of simple measures like increased background checks but for the most part. It's been unable to find common ground on gun control up next we'll talk to democratic lawmaker in Georgia. But why that's been so hard at what she's doing to try to get things done is that when. I. I'm I'm trying to. And perfectly good way to distribute it and we have a lot of drunk driver. An American and they kill Lana. We are well try to combat that attitude than. But I think what many folks on my strategy out harsh language that the answer is not. Get the ball so would drive them. The answers Takashi. Yeah and. That was a Republican senator John Kennedy of Louisiana comparing mass shootings to drunk driving just. At a hearing on gun violence yesterday in the wake of the deadly mass shooting in Colorado. On Monday joining us now to talk more about that issues congresswoman Kimmel Williams of Georgia. And where a gunman just over a week ago killed eight people congressman thanks very much for being with us. For having me congresswoman I should say your community there you represented Atlanta a year and who represent John Lewis is old district there. I still reeling from the shootings last week now we're faced with his mass shooting in boulder you tweeted. Quote we must and gun violence in this country and get the guns out of the hands of people who want to inflict harm I know there's a lot of Republican opposition. To a gun control measures. That the house has already passed. What can you do. To reach across that I'll try to find some kind of common drugs the American people do want to see. And enhanced background checks and things like there's anything to to be done. Still wet. What I'm getting conceded do is represented people that was sent to Washington beat to be the voice that. And I know that the country people in the country overwhelmingly supports sensible gun control we don't need weapons of war we don't need. Stop weapons on the streets in this country. And for people who are appearing this too drunk drivers on the street we also we take away people's right to drive when they break the law we were current tests for people to drop in this country and so it's kind of a plot argument on their heart but what I do know is that I have a year old son and when I drop them off to school every day should be issue where he's gonna come home safe and that we. Derek things that we can put in place like the bills that we just passed and how got last week jets doing background checks it's best shooter an elderly and so was able to buy that gun and and a couple hours later he used it to steal to murder eight people in Georgia so there are things that we can couldn't wait to slow down and curb these mass saw that we're seeing our country each week while the country was shut down. It was unfortunate that it should. A global pandemic. Should car the mass shootings that we started this country we need to make sure that its leaders in this country we're moving forward to insurance these concerns and that's what house Democrats did last week without Republican support and I am calling on our united. And congresswoman and vice president Harris today in an interview refused to discuss potential executive actions. On gun control do you want to hear the White House committed to doing something if the senate doesn't act. What I want is the senate to do their job. This bill these two bills now a lot of in the span and there are more things that we can do on the house side. Everybody has a role to play. And curbing these mass shootings that we're seeing in this country ten people were martyred in boulder and they won't be going home to their families tin people who just went to work that day are just showed it in the grocery store who won't be returning home is all of our ability to do something about us. And what and how do you. How do you ensure people who are worried that you know who want to keep guns for their own protection. Or for hobbies like hunting for example how do you insure those people that you're not trying to come and take away their guns. Well first you don't need an air fifteen to go honey I went change and a well regulated militia is what I. And cheer people talking about. Regulate it means just that regulated it did not mean that you should be able to walk around long guns and grocery stores so that people don't know what's your intentions are Derek is that we can put in place so that people can still have dirt and still go hunting but and regularly. Oh ballads that we're seeing in this country keeping the guns out of the hands of people who don't need them each week things like background checks and a waiting period to get a gun are extensible solution to making sure. That we are now I. Giving people who have. That's curb the moment when it going get it done and maybe passed the background check right then at the moment but showing. Later in the day and massacre. Eight people at surprise in Georgia. These are things that we can absolutely do something about that would not take guns away from. Responsible others. And that that is a concern I wanna don't trigger another seven exists on we've got you here. I it today actually marks what's called equal pay day. It marks the date when women have to work on and killed this dates to make this same that was made by their male counterparts in the previous year on average. And for woman of color that data actually comes much later in the year Dr. Joseph Biden today is sharing her own story of being paid less than a male colleague. I didn't highs are relevant here is it some congress can do about it. It is very relevant to me because as you said I'm that this that this is an equal payday first on women. But for black women especially black woman here in the south. It is not until August that we get to the point where we have purity with white men and what were able to make in this country. And that's the problem with all of this did we. Often don't know that Lilly Ledbetter act was put in place because Lilly Ledbetter from my home state of Alabama didn't even know that she was making less than her male counterparts and when she tried to assume it was too late and the time had passed but there are so many. Opportunities within the work force where worried that until we're not supposed to discuss what we're making. And it we. And relegate women to jobs that women do. And that we need to make sure that when we are expanding. As and when we're looking at how we built this country back better. Post pandemic at least are so many women leave in the work force in December women half Yahoo! bid Boortz didn't you cheer positions and moved out of the workhorse just that I. The virtue of this pandemic we have to make sure that we're looking at all of these things when we look at our infrastructure we look at. How we get people back into the workforce and building Gary Condit be making sure that women who bed and disproportionately. Impacted SP endemic. Are a levee. All right represented king Mo Williams thanks very much for being with us on those topics. Pinky and NB following go. History has been made in Boston came Cheney was sworn in as the city's first black mayor and first woman mayor today. That's it has been around for awhile she steps into the role after former Boston mayor Marty Walsh was confirmed as president Biden's labor secretary. Jamie tweeted this morning. Hello Boston your mayor as a black woman from Roxbury who rides public transit speak Spanish and makes the best sweet potato pie ever. For the last time you could say that she vowed. To make Boston a better place for everyone's history made in Boston and. Love that and syndicate a five. Absolutely. But I does it for us here on the breakdown on Terry Moran and I'm Diana say don't see back here tomorrow at 3 PM eastern have a great day ever done.

