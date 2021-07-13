Transcript for Breaking down the rise of inflation and what it means for your money

Consumer prices soared more than expected last month as inflation jumped to with thirteen year highs squeezing American pocketbooks. Now the big question is is this temporary or an indication of a longer term inflation. Alexis Crist offers anchor and reporter for Yahoo! finance is here to break it all down forests so Lexus. Let's take a look at the numbers this key measure for inflation the Consumer Price Index jumped. Point 9% in June as we said that was the biggest one month increase in thirteen years. And if you look at the past twelve months right prices are up five point 4% also the biggest annual jump in thirteen years so. As we think back to 2008. That big number of thirteen wins again thirteen years ago an unlucky number I think the economy was coming out of the Great Recession so what's pushing. Prices up now put into perspective for us. Yeah sure I mean this is really these numbers are startling when you look at them cure you know we're paying more for just about everything right now from. From cars and clothing due to food and gasoline should consumers are getting squeezed and if she is soaring because prices are returning to normal levels. After. Falling during the the recession during the pandemic so those year over year comparisons. To those increases look huge on the surface just take air travel for instance 25%. Airfares are and just the past twelve months hotel prices up 15%. Over the past year but. They are still well below where they were in June 2019 pre pandemic but there are few things you're. Play supply chains continuing to get squeezed during the pandemic should. Manufacturers are having a really tough time cheap enough with all of this pent up demand we have for things like air travel and should. And cars and patio furniture there's even a patio furniture shortage going on right now we also raw material costs resident real costs that company's cash. To meet these products those things are going out. And some companies like PepsiCo. Like General Mills have already said we're gonna have to pass that along to the consumer prices are going to be going up and lastly higher wages are playing a part here we keep hearing about companies having a hard time getting the labor they need right now to do the jobs they need each city had to push wages higher and some companies have chosen to may now. An extra cost for the consumer show consumers are getting squeezed right now no matter which way you slice it. NLX is it sounds like you're saying is some of these areas. We're seeing price increases from 20/20 but not from 2019 not pre pandemic so are there certain areas. Where you are seeing those legitimate increases even from pre pandemic pricing that you really keeping and I am right now. Absolutely and one of them is really inflationary and that's gasoline. If you gone to fill up your tank lately you UCL a gas prices are at their highest level right now in seven years. Up 45 percentage. In just the past year but remember when we were on lockdown nobody was driving and nobody was using gasoline but as the economy continues to open up more and we travel more higher gas prices are probably going to be around for a while there are above three dollars a gallon in much of the country and a lot of economists I'm talking to expect that to continue at least. Into the fall and that along with food prices in the food prices continue to move more bus or going out to restaurants Nelson dining out went up more than 4%. Odd year over year our food prices up about two and a half percent right now and there's no indication that food and gas prices really those court inflationary prices are gonna come down. Any time soon. So let's is if you look at all the prices that are going up from food to get tested patio furniture you even mentioned. I mean how is that going to affect all of us as we're moving forward just in our everyday lives. And also when we start talking about an economic recovery. Yeah that is the million dollar question right now how much is too much for the consumer to pay I mean I think they're the consumer has. Proven that they're pretty resilient throughout this very difficult time a lot of folks you have some extra cash on hand it is they didn't spend big on things during the pandemic but if it's all these prices for every day items continue to move up quickly. It could start to hurt the economic recovery you know I talked to a number of economists on a daily basis about all this and what they're telling me as they don't believe. Higher inflation will chilly economic recovery but it certainly could slow the pace of the recovery in the coming months. And now the Fed and the White House have long maintained that this is just temporary and that the Fed Chairman we'll be testifying before congress tomorrow so. Do you think we did see that message start to shift. And could we start seeing more of a message that we should get used to these high prices for awhile. Yeah I think that you can pretty much bet that the judge Sharon Howell is going to be talking inflation tomorrow. I'll with lawmakers all along the Fed has said they believed inflation pressures will house. They are temporary. Because we opened up with such guns Al prices shot higher so again as you're over year comparisons look startling. They do believe prices will start to normalize. A sort of around Christmas time in the fourth quarter of the year and when that happens inflation should should stabilize around that two to 3% level sort of that sweet spot. For the Federal Reserve or however. And here's a big however is that if these prices continue to move higher and very aggressively more quickly than expected. The Fed may have to raise interest rates sooner. Then later the last fed meeting we saw the feds say they're thinking about. Raising interest rates by 20/20 three if these inflation pressures intensify we could see rates move higher perhaps by next year but remember let's not get too nervous. Rates are still historically low they're near 0% will be one interest rate hike and it would be a moderate one but it could be enough to your rattle investors. And consumers. Right Alexis good stuff there is always great to having Alexis thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.