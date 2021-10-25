Breaking down the state of the economy as we enter 2022

Yahoo! Finance business anchor Alexis Christoforous gives insight on what affected the stock market and the economy the most in 2021, and how we can prepare for the new year.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live