How Britney Spears became the 'Princess of Pop'

More
A small-town girl from Louisiana became one of the world's most successful pop stars.
15:42 | 06/23/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How Britney Spears became the 'Princess of Pop'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"15:42","description":"A small-town girl from Louisiana became one of the world's most successful pop stars.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78449045","title":"How Britney Spears became the 'Princess of Pop'","url":"/US/video/britney-spears-princess-pop-78449045"}