Transcript for Brooklyn celebrates RBG's 86th birthday

It is the birthday of Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and so dozens. Gathered in order to wish her well on her 86. Birthday. Brooklyn's Borough president wants to name the municipal building in Brooklyn after RB gene people signed the card they held signs they sang happy birthday. A we caught up with a couple high school students who told us. How much Ruth Bader Ginsburg means to them. Yeah. We are looking. I think when you're looking for a remodeling. Here helping someone else and you're looking to see what you can't meet and I'm not really yeah. Selling by. Maybe some guy and we've worked hard likes to eat and then if we keep breaking down barriers. Justice Ginsburg was born on this day in 1933. Things that did not exist then the Golden Gate Bridge chocolate chip cookies. And monopoly chocolate chip cookies really this is one of many celebrations the wonder looking at now and broken planned in her honor today later in Washington DC. They're going to be a thousand people are so at least expected to plank in order to celebrate. Justice Ginsburg's big day and in fact you should keep tuned to ABC news live all day. Coming up on the briefing room at 3:30 eastern. The trainer of justice Ginsburg will be talking to the folks in Washington about her exercise regiment.

