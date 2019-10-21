Brush fire threatening homes in the Pacific Palisades

More
The blaze, which broke out around 10:30 a.m. local time, consumed 18 acres in about 15 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
0:28 | 10/21/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Brush fire threatening homes in the Pacific Palisades
Right now firefighters are battling a wildfire threatening expensive. And famous Hilltop homes a Los Angeles at least. Thirty acres have burned in Pacific Palisades. Some balconies and furniture burned but no structures are damaged at this point beyond some of that superficial stuff I'm talking about. But I 150 sis city and county firefighters in the air on the ground battling these fires. Homeowners also trying to do with they can to protect their homes even getting out their own war poses no injuries have been reported.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:28","description":"The blaze, which broke out around 10:30 a.m. local time, consumed 18 acres in about 15 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66427255","title":"Brush fire threatening homes in the Pacific Palisades","url":"/US/video/brush-fire-threatening-homes-pacific-palisades-66427255"}