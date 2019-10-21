Transcript for Brush fire threatening homes in the Pacific Palisades

Right now firefighters are battling a wildfire threatening expensive. And famous Hilltop homes a Los Angeles at least. Thirty acres have burned in Pacific Palisades. Some balconies and furniture burned but no structures are damaged at this point beyond some of that superficial stuff I'm talking about. But I 150 sis city and county firefighters in the air on the ground battling these fires. Homeowners also trying to do with they can to protect their homes even getting out their own war poses no injuries have been reported.

