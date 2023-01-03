Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football

Damar Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital after collapsing on the field during a game against the Bengals.

January 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live