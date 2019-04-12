Buffalo Bishop resigns

More
After multiple investigations that revealed mishandling of sexual abuse cases by Bishop Richard Malone, the scandal-plagued clergyman is resigning from office.
0:31 | 12/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Buffalo Bishop resigns
Episcopal seat. Of the bishop of the diocese is apps. So bishop Malone is no longer bishop of the diocese. I am not the new bishop of the diocese will not be the bishop of the diocese lets the holy father itself is something different but he didn't tell me that so I and the bishop of Albany. Nothing changes basically. When I say nothing changes that doesn't mean that I do not have the authority to make changes that absolutely must be made immediately. The changing governor tutored bishop is not the first priority.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:31","description":"After multiple investigations that revealed mishandling of sexual abuse cases by Bishop Richard Malone, the scandal-plagued clergyman is resigning from office.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67494799","title":"Buffalo Bishop resigns","url":"/US/video/buffalo-bishop-resigns-67494799"}