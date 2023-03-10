California declares state of emergency as more snow, rain and wind slam state

ABC News Senior Meteorologist Rob Marciano joins the show from California's Folsom Dam, where water is being released after a massive amount of rain and snow.

March 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live