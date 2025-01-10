California house still standing after ember stomped out

ABC News' Kayna Whitworth returns to the neighborhood where she and her team stomped out a soccer ball-sized ember that landed in the front yard of a Malibu house early Wednesday morning.

January 10, 2025

