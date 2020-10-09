Transcript for California sky scorched red as wildfires burn towns to ruin

The thing is this isn't just happening in or again over in California the north complex fire has already burned more than 250000. Acres forcing tens of thousands of people from their homes. Our Caylee cart ton is there and Caylee what kind of progress our firefighters making in terms of trying to contain these buyers. Though dying you just said it is north complex fire is massive and it is an extremely. Difficult firefighter for crews in this area were just outside. Lake or a villain and you can see that kind of destruction that can be done that. This complex of fires its three fires in total has been. Burning for about three weeks it was paid just two nights ago they. Two fires converge tearing and this is what happening a right now containing for the north complex fire is it 24%. But it seems like this thing just keeps growing when you have to wild fires converge. I hate it just exploded. When those flames net thousands of homes just like this when in that half the destruction. I'm just like an organ you know we saw Matt going through that the house is people have to leave everything behind because they had to evacuate so quickly I know the same was the case. There what I residents saying. Yeah it was Diane my notes to wild fires converge. To alert people when they were home in their beds and not knowing that these giant was coming towards that you'll hear. We see every sign in these homeowners really try. Just stay in this house there's a garden hose right here there were a couple of classics sports cars that we can see a sprinkler had been fed upon them but but this this wasn't enough there's a stable just over here and it appears today. That the animals there where they are worth. Taking out safely but but this Stanley they lost everything else in and just for some context you Matt talked about how hot the fire burned near look this is melted glass. That means the temperature here is this fire was burning was around 3000. Degrees at people here had so little warning in so many. I've lost everything as this fire continues to burn and threatened more. It's devastating Katie Nellie can hope is that those people were able to get out safely. Hopefully loss of life at zero or at the very least at a minimum Kinney hard time forests in California Caylee thank you stay safe.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.