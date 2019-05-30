Transcript for 'CALL 911': Sign leads to rescue from car

Under the heading. With a boyfriend like this. A frightening drama from mother and her three children held against their will by her boyfriend in a locked car on Long Island a bystander saved the day after scene the woman hold up a sign that says. Please call 911. That person did and Nassau county police showed up. Today at so called boyfriend faced a judge so why did this happen here's Andrew Burke. The woman at her three young children were let from the car minutes after police arrived. Called to this mobile station just off the Long Island Expressway at Roslyn Heights. By a good samaritan who spotted a sign in the car's rear window pleading for help. He flagged down service station attended yanish her side after calling 91 line. If you approach from being told me a woman just flashed him a sign that says calling 911 I told him does investing you could've done agreement him. If you see some all of the signed this is Conan I want distillate. Police arrested a woman's boyfriend on the spot for allegedly holding all of them hostage. 36 year old William Wilkinson was charged with multiple counts of unlawful imprisonment. And child endangerment. Law enforcement sources say detectives are investigating it earlier unspecified domestic incident between the couple at a motel in bay shore Long Island's. It is not clear where they were going when they stopped for fuel in Roslyn Heights although investigators believe Wilkinson they have made threats. No weapon was recovered and he surrendered to police without incidence. One of the children is thirteenth the others are three year old twins with autism. Their mother is being credited for her courage tonight at her quick thinking lowest per. Pretty clever over I mean if she'd. Fong herself in that situation. In must have been pretty serious precisely how much danger the woman and her children were in is still not clear. Police say what is clear is that this was not a rip them cry. Roslyn Heights Long Island NJ Berkett channel seven Eyewitness News.

