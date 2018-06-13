Now Playing: Car slams into Florida turnpike toll plaza

Now Playing: 'Won't You Be My Neighbor?': 5 life lessons from Fred Rogers

Now Playing: Warriors and Capitals hold victory parades

Now Playing: FBI agent who dropped gun while dancing turns himself in

Now Playing: 911 calls released of a desperate sea rescue in the Florida Keys

Now Playing: Former Olympian Bode Miller's 19-month-old daughter drowns

Now Playing: Donald Trump one-on-one with George Stephanopoulos

Now Playing: Thousands of fans celebrate the Washington Capitals' 1st Stanley Cup win

Now Playing: Federal judge approves AT&T's merger with Time Warner

Now Playing: Video captures bear opening van doors

Now Playing: 911 call released from when Olympian Bode Miller's daughter was drowning

Now Playing: Watching the historic summit through the eyes of my grandmother

Now Playing: Victims in fatal standoff include four children

Now Playing: Family rescued off Florida coast after storm sinks their boat

Now Playing: Struggling mom-turned-caregiver to community gets heartwarming surprise

Now Playing: City remembers victims on 2nd anniversary of Pulse nightclub shooting

Now Playing: Dognapping spree targeting purebred Yorkies has Connecticut town's pet owners on edge

Now Playing: 2 arrested for planning terrorist attack at high school prom

Now Playing: Florida hostage situation ends with 5 dead, including 4 children