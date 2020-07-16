Transcript for Care package ideas to celebrate milestones

can't physically share milestones in person doesn't mean you can't celebrate people. Here is Savina Hitchens to share some fund pandemic care package ideas. These care packages are a great way to share love. Let's start with our friends who need a little stress relief. What do you have for them? That's right, Amy. We have a care package for every special occasion. We'll begin with self-care boxes from small packages. They're packed with everything your friends need to relax and recharge. Fuzzy socks, meditation mists, chocolate, face masks, a book to escape reality. These are from small packages and begin at $35. That's great. So many people celebrating birthdays in the middle of the pandemic. What's a nice gift to send to girlfriends you couldn't celebrate with in person? My go-to gift for my girlfriends is the beauty test tube from new beauty. It's pretty on the outside and the inside is packed with full-size beauty products from up and comers as well as long-time favorites. It's curated by beauty editors. All that beauty goodness is Great price point there. We've been missing out on celebrating people getting engaged and people graduating and they've take on a bit hit in terms of how they're celebrating. What's a good congratulations gift? Congrats is definitely not canceled. The best way is this instagram-worthy bash cake from Dylan's candy bar. You can send it in the mail. Wooden mallet included. It's a milk chocolate pinata. You crack it open to reveal chocolate covered pretzels. I can promise you from testing it this morning, it's just as much fun to smash open as it is to eat. It's a stress relief in addition to a sweet treat. I love it. It's two for one. Pretty much a stress relief. I know that parents are having a tough time during the pandemic. Do you have anything that can keep kidoccupied while they can take a little break? Yes. Entertaining kids is a full-time job these days. I know. I'm a parent. That's why we have baby-sitters in a box. On the low tech end we have baking kits. They're everything you love about baking with your family without the mess, the stress or or the thinking. It's all pre measured for you. You can make bagels, cake pops and more. Starting around $32. On the high tech end we have smart buddies coding robots for kids 6 and up. No coding experience required. They go online. Pick out their favorite smart buddy from a diverse cast of characters. They'll get the buddy and scooter in the mail. They get access to free web and app-based coding classes. It's like coding camp in a box for $99. They're two great options. I love those. They're really cool. You mentioned celebrations aren't canceled. Guess what has been canceled? A lot of weddings have been canceled in 2020. Do you have anything that might make the brides and grooms feel We do. Write this down. You want to celebrate, but the wedding was on zoom. Or you're missing out on celebrating newlyweds. Try out these breakfast in bed care packages. They'll ship everything your friends need for a breakfast in they include waffles, granola candles and a hand-written note. These are great gift ideas. We appreciate that. That was wonderful information. You can find these suggestions online at goodmorningmorningamerica.com. Thanks again. We'll be right back. Online at goodmorningmorningamerica.com.

