-
Now Playing: Fauci, Walensky on delta variant, booster shots
-
Now Playing: At least 9 states attempt to block mask mandates in schools
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Top health officials testify on delta variant, vaccine booster shots
-
Now Playing: Longtime Trump confidant charged with acting as agent of foreign government
-
Now Playing: IOC accepts cheerleading as an Olympic sport
-
Now Playing: Attorney’s inspiring mission to transform criminal legal system
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA3’ exclusive: Chicago’s 1st Black female fire commissioner
-
Now Playing: How effective are COVID-19 vaccines against variants?
-
Now Playing: Biden, Brady trade zingers at White House event for Super Bowl champs
-
Now Playing: Jeff Bezos, Blue Origin crew hold press conference after successful spaceflight
-
Now Playing: ABC News Update: Jeff Bezos, Blue Origin crew land safely after spaceflight
-
Now Playing: Jeff Bezos, launch crew hold post-launch press briefing
-
Now Playing: Officials won’t rule out canceling Olympics at last minute
-
Now Playing: Kayaker gets up close with dolphin
-
Now Playing: Jeff Bezos, brother talk Blue Origin launch
-
Now Playing: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin makes historic flight to edge of space.
-
Now Playing: Jeff Bezos returns to Earth after successful Blue Origin space flight
-
Now Playing: Blue Origin: Civilians in Space