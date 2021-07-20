CDC director: Unvaccinated students should wear masks in school

More
Top health officials testified on the fight against the coronavirus, saying booster shots may be necessary in the future.
5:12 | 07/20/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for CDC director: Unvaccinated students should wear masks in school

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:12","description":"Top health officials testified on the fight against the coronavirus, saying booster shots may be necessary in the future.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78954153","title":"CDC director: Unvaccinated students should wear masks in school","url":"/US/video/cdc-director-unvaccinated-students-wear-masks-school-78954153"}