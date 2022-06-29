Championing change: A push for equality

Garnell Whitfield Jr. lost his 86-year-old mother, Ruth, in the shooting at Tops supermarket in Buffalo. He has since come out of retirement to advocate for systemic change and fight white supremacy.

