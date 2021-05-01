Transcript for No charges against officer in shooting of Jacob Blake

No. OSHA Wisconsin bracing for another potential wave of unrest after prosecutors announced no charges against officer Ross Jean Chatzky who was accused of shooting a black man Jacob Blake in the back said in times. Leaving him paralyzed. State of emergency has been declared in the National Guard is mobilizing to the Wisconsin city. Do look like they're preparing for the years. Concrete barriers now blocking streets of downtown and 3000 feet of protective fencing surround the county courthouse in other buildings. Back in August cell phone video capturing what appears to be officer share skeet shooting late in the back the police union has maintained that Blake resisted arrest and was armed with a knife. State investigators have only said a knife was found on the floor of Blake's vehicle has three children in the back seat of this SUV when he was shot. Officer Shas he's lawyer says the officer thought lake which tried to abduct one of his own children in that SUV. Blake's family demanding Chatzky be charged attempted murder. He tried kill us. Police shooting sparked outrage in soon. Protests in Kenosha turned into riots two people were fatally shot in another wounded in seventeen year old Kyle written house was charged in those shootings. He's pleaded not guilty and is claimed he acted in self defense now its response and prepares for more unrest Jacob Blake's family and supporters are calling for organized but peaceful demonstrations. If you consequent house. And city officials say that these measures from bloc needs to curfews are simply precautionary and for public safety adding that there will be designated demonstration areas. And her timber ABC news in Washington.

