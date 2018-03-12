-
Now Playing: Streets of London illuminated by outdoor lights festival
-
Now Playing: London pub decorated with 21,500 Christmas lights
-
Now Playing: Northern Lights swirl in the sky over Finland
-
Now Playing: Could this be the craziest Christmas lights display in America?
-
Now Playing: Chinese Lantern Festival in California
-
Now Playing: 'I'm here': Parts of former President George H.W. Bush's diary released
-
Now Playing: Video: 9-foot alligator releases sneaker after attacking 85-year-old man
-
Now Playing: Body found in search of missing woman in Costa Rica: Authorities
-
Now Playing: Top US Navy admiral found dead of apparent suicide: Sources
-
Now Playing: 'My son was murdered': Family demands justice in police shooting
-
Now Playing: 1 killed and dozens hurt during rare December tornado outbreak
-
Now Playing: 3rd grader killed when bus carrying youth football team crashes
-
Now Playing: State trooper struck by car after shoving civilian out of the way
-
Now Playing: New images from deadly plane crash into autism therapy center
-
Now Playing: Massive earthquake rocks Alaska
-
Now Playing: George H.W. Bush's body arrives at Joint Base Andrews
-
Now Playing: Chinese Lantern Festival in California
-
Now Playing: 'Baby It's Cold Outside' banned by a Cleveland radio station
-
Now Playing: Orthodox Jewish man attacked in Brooklyn
-
Now Playing: 'Baby It's Cold Outside' banned by radio station: Overreaction or outdated?