Transcript for Chris Christie on Mueller's 1st public statement: Mueller 'is not a signal sender'

We. Welcome to the investigation I'm Chris Lester a senior executive producer here at ABC news. Man I'm joined by my colleagues Matt Wallace and Johnson Tucci who are the sleep reporters on the trump investigation. Obviously a big breaking news today. We have Robert Mueller speak for the first time about his investigation into the president. Quayle today in Washington pull surprises Robert Mueller is a good secret keeper and no one seemed to know this press conference was coming. And he made some news. We conducted that investigation and we kept he office of the acting attorney general. Apprised of the progress of our work. And as set forth in the report after that investigation. If we had had called confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime we would have said so. We did not however make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime. The introduction to the volume two of our report explains. That decision. And explains that under long standing and department policy. They present president cannot be charged with a federal crime while he is in office. That is unconstitutional. Even if the charges kept under seal and hidden from public view that too is prohibited. The special counsel's office is part of the Department of Justice inside regulation. It was bound by that department policy. Charging the president with a crime was therefore not an option we could consider. And now joining us by phone former New Jersey governor Chris Christie so governor you heard robber Mueller there. Oh what do you think I mean was he going further than his report with or was he trying to send a message to congress change Dutch ago. Impeach the president what do you think he was doing. Neither I think what he was doing would be more Bob Mueller is which is a boy scout he was doing exactly. What he was charged with the remember drive her to people making comparisons to Ken Starr it's totally different examples anarchists and sort independent counsel had an obligation to report to congress. Bob Mueller was a special counsel to the new post Clinton statute always reports the attorney general. And so what Bob Mueller was saying was pretty simple. Agent ricin who we don't have as the Department of Justice the ability to bring charges against the sitting president. There's an opinion it says but constitutionally prohibited air fork. We didn't make a decision on that. And there are other avenues available. For folks who determine whether or not the president dom community wrongdoing. Well I mean that's exactly we certainly report. You know that it's up to it up to congress congress is the only appropriate place constitutionally. For folks who make a determination about sitting president and by that. Statement but it was also contained in the reports is not new Bob Mueller saying. I did everything I could I investigated are preserved the evidence and now if congress what to do something that's up to them. But why do you think he did this press conference. Because I think he had to say something he felt before he before he laughed. He's resigning at the end of the day to day. She's closing its office and Erica from Bob Moehler perspective. You know he was doing exactly would be appropriate thing for him to do it used to summarize. What he found in his own words used words to report he made clear to work to report are his words. And so he did that and let's contrast this. Two that the circus Jim can only put on that I've sort sixteenth we're heat absolutely lead to leave the word to Hillary Clinton without charging her. Bob and Euro came to all kind of conclusions about the nature of her conduct. Appointed himself attorney general deputy attorney general and FBI director at the same time can stress that with the quiet concise. Dignified and lawful way that Bob Mueller conducted himself today. And it's an extraordinary contracts which I think certainly a lot of people to include about Bob Mueller showed that first Jim comics but in the end. Bob Bob Mueller did exactly what he needed due today. And I think he's even received a nuclear message sent to congress was you can call me up there. But I must say in a wits who worked difference for what are saying right now we're certain to report. Confused he's gonna get away without. I'm if you can tell respectively were guilty they all amend. Now listen the Democrats are supercharged. They will subpoena Bob Mueller drag him up there. And there will be negotiations about it with Bob Boller and I think Moeller will say listen. You can call me up there and you can put before the cameras in public but I am a single word different to what I certainly report. And no matter how little really to voice asked Meehan or how much it rationally and I think the Democrats were the real risk by bringing Moeller a pair they do it. And they seem to be harassing someone who liked it boasts the American public believes she is a patriot and did his job the way he was supposed to. But Chris you just look at why the president tweeting right afterward -- nothing changes from the mall or report there is insufficient evidence and therefore in our country a person is innocent. Can the president really safe and. Sure. Church and white sincerely wants him ms. you're presumed innocent you're presumed innocent. I mean this it's of people all forget in this whole process you are presumed innocent. Eat it the obligation in this instance a part of Department of Justice. Or. Witnessing president of congress. For them to hold hearings. Where they can then make a determination whether he has committed high crimes and misdemeanors. The issue if no one does that no matter what anybody else says. Demand is presumed innocent but governors every other American every other American this presumed innocent why the president any different network art. I was wondering Derek has the statement is so. Carefully worded that he says first he says if we had confidence the president did not commit a crime we would have said so. And then he goes on immediately after that to say. They are not capable of charging a president isn't Muller trying to send a different message then he's innocent. You know Bob Mueller took trying to send any messages Bob Mueller saying exactly what he failed. And he made it out. That there was there was evidence. That he discovered during the course of its interference but he's laid out to congress and preserved. For a Pope to people who are appropriately. Under our very constitution. To make this decision to Q decision. Pelosi and accidents. It's always sang every touch and it over to what you read signals are thinking what we should all come to grips with this Bob Mueller started Siskel center he hadn't done that the entire time to bring this investigation. Is the first we've heard his voice since he was appointed. And the fact is that he just lays out the fact. But let's let's hear a little more what the special counsel said earlier he was talking about. What would be the resolution if they could have been some core perceiving Cagle listen and beyond department policy we were guided by principles of fairness. It would be unfair to potentially. It would be unfair to potentially accuse somebody of a crime when there can be no court resolution the actual charge. So was Justice Department policy those were the principles under which we operated. And from them we concluded that we would. Would not reach a determination. One way or the other. About whether the president committed a crime OK so obviously their key Sanders there is no court resolution because of the LLC guidance. You can't charges sitting president or should. Fundamental fairness. Write a fundamental right and and it and as you said multiple times on our air that is a jumping off of from the Clinton investigation Ken Starr report. But don't do but my question to you though is that. If they turn around and say we're gunning keeps a teen people we're gonna go down the road and impeachment buckle up here we go. What does that look like. Toronto blue if they want to do with the right way to formally open impeachment hearings through the House Judiciary Committee still call witnesses. There were there a chance to lay out their fax them will vote. But I didn't want to do that. You don't that they did some political loser no I mean -- some sugar some members about to do but Nancy Pelosi that it wanted but. She wants impeachment like she wants to present all the ugly faction can present. But say but we're not trying to impeach him because she remembers what happened in the aftermath of the Clinton impeachment by the Republicans. So I say this for awhile they'll you want a championship. Game on let's go. The let me ask you donor what do you think it would be Smart strategy for Nancy Pelosi to say let's go censure him. And then do you think Republicans may join congressman a mosh. I mean do you think they did a censure for his behavior. Production notes can we care. They're care the Treasury Secretary those people don't like Donald Trump will be overjoyed those people supportable feel like it was a miscarriage of justice and he will move moved to meet a one bit. On this and they'd love to have a half measure here they don't have what they were hoping for Bob Mueller do your dirty work he didn't do it. Now Democrats in the house she wanted to majority he got it now it's hard to make some decisions. He gonna bring impeachment proceeding or your subpoena bring impeachment proceeding that all these audio obstacles. To getting people like Tom again and others who testified. Become much easier to overcome. What state they don't want to do that because there are free to political remedy. Occasion to thank you sappy for a second why is that easier over comments if it goes to impeachment was the difference wolf what would mechanisms are allowed to they could actually bring these people. Well if see if there's a much looser standard for them to be able to bring folks in and it's harder for the president under USC Nixon to be able to assert executive privilege. In that context if not impossible involve more typical. So people like to people like damning in hope picks that we known analyst Bonita reaching out to. They would not be able to were buff the request that we they've done them thus far. It would be harder it would be harder because the standard is lower so would be harder or martyr saint. The vote to its core would ultimately determine mists. I think that it would be a lot easier to compel their testimony in the context of an impeachment hearings on that it would be too soon for a conference of normal oversight hearing. Governor where do you think this is heading on the current trajectory. So you've got congress issuing subpoenas you've got the White House saying no we're not gonna do it you've got Muller essentially saying I'm stepping out I'm not going to be part of this. Where does this go next. This goes well in the last congress and they've got to decide what are gonna get a there's no entered or left to do everything. Bill Bob Morris and everything that he was assigned to do he could although he was tasked to do Eddy county said that today there are other venues are available. For determination as to whether or not a president has committed wrongdoing so Bob Boller has related out very clearly consistent whipped. The regulations the department of justice and the constitution. And now this one because very difficult for Democrats. They've dealt to decide. Do they believe that what's alleged in the Moeller report and in other places are impeachable offenses and if they do then they go forward. But they are not considering that they're considering the political ramifications for her actions. And as a result it makes a much more difficult decision for them but this and they haven't checked Demont Oregon if you wanted to do it that's your constitutional right to do. Yuriko equal branch of government. But isn't it Bob Mueller it but governor isn't Bob Mueller. Gonna have to testify even on the questions about the daylight between what bill Barr. Sad and what he'd just said today especially on the issue about relying on the LLC of opinion. Far testified or said that in their conversations back and early march. He hadn't made yet and determination but I think today Robert Mueller seemed to say that he O les. Believe that the president couldn't be indicted so right from the very beginning so isn't there a discrepancy there. No pictures and kept you apart said in a press conference. The high I'd leave it to. His description in the report the special council's own articulation. Of of Hawaii he did not want to make a determination. As to whether or not there was an obstruction of fence. But I will say that when we met with him. The deputy attorney general Rosen Stein and I met with him along with the head of Callahan. Who is the principal associate deputy. On March 5 we specifically asked them about the LLC opinion and whether or not. He was taking the position. And that he would have found a crime but for the existence of the LLC opinion and he made it very clear. It's several times that that was not his position he he was not saying that but for the LLC opinion he would have found a cry. He made it clear that he had not made that determination that there was a crock. Governor do you think of that matches up with your assessment on it I mean it does sound like there is some daylight between what the attorney general described. And what the special counsel said today. My TV preacher described it pretty well I I think. I think he's making that distinction and and and as you're going to be more here it's a distinction without a difference. Believe he can't make B analysis how did you determine whether or not to report armor not discern the difference between with these two men are saying it's very lawyer they are saying Mueller told me when I asked him bought for the OC opinion. Are you clarified a crime here Mohler says no. Muller say because of the old C opinion I don't been do the analysis but why do the analysis because. If I complete opposite Eric McCormick if charging anyway. So that's the distinction between what the two men have said. You know from a substantive perspective. You know it's it's a media there's very little difference but I'm telling you that that's what the attorney general Thomas say. If the difference between what to do to set. But doesn't that open him up to come to Capitol Hill and testify and that he's being a bit naive politically to think that he can. Go back into the sunset right off to the some such as saying proper Miller Moeller. No I don't I don't think so there submit major item up there but I think you will be an ugly spectacle for the Democrats if they do. Because Bob Moehler can sit up there and say. AM winter legal obligation to answer just what is in my report. Our prosecutor. About here to give opinions. I'm your report on the facts that we collected. In the conclusions that grand jury reached as we did in par wanted to report with that with the Russian interference investigation. But if I'm bringing charges in the second part report I have no breeze is giving opinions. And and that's exactly what he said today. Anderson who with a gift for article on Capitol Hill. And we'll all breathlessly covered when it happens and it won't be of no moment. Because Bob Mueller is not to allow himself to be used that way he's not to allow himself to 22 which you can only get. Which is to make himself the spectacle I bought more very clearly used what Maynard on minutes today. To summarize a 440 page report it's a thank you very good bye and no questions by the way. Thank you very much governor. Are so guys obviously Chris Christie has very strong opinions about this. But isn't he forgetting the politics in Washington John. And and and Jerry Nadler in the power of what do you think it's not over and I think we know we were all. Watching a special counsel's statement I mean as we said. Rare we have not heard from him at all since this began 22 months long never sore Robert Mueller and from a camera saying a word. On an amp to those nine minutes you're just sort of left with book week. I've got a hundred more questions ask you like wall where you going. There's so much more. That we want to know is the people that are obviously doing is every day but Americans want and now we know that he said that they could not. Charged the president a crime that they could they would have said so if they couldn't they would've said so so what did you find what did you have what. What were you talking to witnesses for we know that they brought people in for multiple days and Angie is not just multiple hours. During that nine minutes demon he wanted to. Get them while things were fresh in their mind. What did he tell you that's what we want to know Lois and I feel the same frustration that John does because there are so many questions but I do think on one point. Chris Christie is is dead right which is. The Democrats may be miss calculating. By trying to bring in John McGann or trying to bring in. Robert Mueller to testify people who have already essentially said we're not going to come up on the hill and feed you what you want to be fed overnight and to help you find it and who are they going well call why aren't they calling. The key witnesses over the course of the investigation whether it's the key chiller champs bodyguard or. Wrote a draft Trump's personal secretary. What wit what would those people say about the things that were happening during the campaign. Though those are the people that I think would potentially be powerful witnesses that would would gripped the country the way the Democrats want them to be gripped. As opposed to Robert Mueller who's gonna say repeatedly I refer you back to my routed the Minnesota. I don't know but except I think there's real disagreement. With what wrought Rosen students had. What bill Barr has said and what. Bob Mueller just said publicly. About the obstruction question there are real question bill Barr believes that Donald Trump was obstructing in public view. Therefore that doesn't constitute obstruction that's a real question what's Robert Muller's opinion on that I. Oh and remember there's the letter that Robert Mueller wrote which he said expressly. You attorney general did not describe in in the terms I found accurate. Our report and any attorney general firing back calling a snooty letter from a member Robert Mueller staff or your member I mean it did there's definitely some. Issues in disagreement and tension there let let's let's not getting confused here this is not. Almost rosy in doubt is not generally give it mean what he's essentially conveyed I don't even think essentially he has conveyed he does not want to. Bear that out in public. Now doesn't doesn't wanna play ball at all said the report speaks for itself and everything that I would have to say is right beer in the 400 plus pages so have added but she's going that's what you were saying mad about bringing those other people up. You know someone like you said Ronan graph key Schiller will mill that dame had. Closed door testimony before the House Intelligence Committee over the course of the investigation. Could it be bitten me be they Democrats are actually talking to each other. And you know the house until teen missing to the house judiciary teen listen we brought these people in. Didn't really get much out of them. Oh they certainly have audition and dozens of people I mean but both on the senate side in the house side the number of people they've had behind closed doors. They would know who would be a powerful witness and not but what we aren't seeing is any evidence of them bringing. Anybody nobody that Michael Cohen the only one you mean goat in front of public judiciary had public in front of oversight but really I think. The one thing Chris Christie said which I totally agree with I think the pressure on them what today's thing maybe it's a bad news cycle for trump for one day. But I think this puts enormous. Amounts of pressure on Nancy policy. You know she is gonna have to have one wing of her party who's who wants the impeachment to happen a morrow and the other half saying wait. Be cautious here and now some of the presidential candidates are joining in saying impeach impeach so this is a tough day for Nancy Pelosi I think. Let's leave it there thank you for joining us today for this special bonus episode of the investigation and please be sure to have subscribed and leave us a rating or comment we welcome your feedback thanks to our producers only rich husky cover Hastings and Caitlin Ballmer from my college ma'am mosque in Johnson Tucci we'll see you back next Tuesday for another episode of the investigation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.