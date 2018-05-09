Cincinnati officer tases 11-year-old girl for shoplifting from a grocery store

More
Bodycam video shows the officer telling the girl, "This is why there aren't any grocery stores in the black community."
0:46 | 09/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cincinnati officer tases 11-year-old girl for shoplifting from a grocery store

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57628280,"title":"Cincinnati officer tases 11-year-old girl for shoplifting from a grocery store","duration":"0:46","description":"Bodycam video shows the officer telling the girl, \"This is why there aren't any grocery stores in the black community.\"","url":"/US/video/cincinnati-officer-tases-11-year-girl-shoplifting-grocery-57628280","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.