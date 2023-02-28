Cleanup efforts continue after toxic Ohio train derailment

ABC News’ Alex Presha reports from East Palestine, Ohio, as cleanup efforts continue following the derailment of a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals earlier this month.

February 28, 2023

