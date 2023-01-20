A closer look at the 2015 murder of a semi-pro hockey player's wife

ABC News' Deborah Roberts takes us inside the convoluted case to get a better understanding of why semi-pro hockey player Thomas Clayton is serving life in prison for his wife's murder.

January 20, 2023

