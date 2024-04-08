Clouds could block view of the eclipse in some areas

ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee reports on weather conditions in southern Illinois and what areas along the path of totality may be blocked by clouds and possible storms.

April 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live