Club Q, Pulse shooting survivors testify on Capitol Hill

ABC News contributor LZ Granderson joins to discuss the testimonies from the House Oversight Committee hearing and the prevalence of hate crimes in America.

December 14, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live