Coach hugs student after disarming him of shotgun

More
Surveillance video showed an Oregon coach embracing a student who brought the weapon into their school.
1:00 | 10/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Coach hugs student after disarming him of shotgun
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:00","description":"Surveillance video showed an Oregon coach embracing a student who brought the weapon into their school.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66390153","title":"Coach hugs student after disarming him of shotgun","url":"/US/video/coach-hugs-student-disarming-shotgun-66390153"}