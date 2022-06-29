Coast Guard rescues four people as Ian approaches Carolinas

Dramatic video shows members of the U.S. Coast Guard rescue four people from a boat that was caught in heavy weather near the Oregon Inlet in North Carolina as Hurricane Ian approached the area.

