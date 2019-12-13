Transcript for Collapsed Hard Rock Hotel will not be demolished for months

Plan that's been worked that is very very close to being finalized. On the stabilization bill that flooring in the building. That's a first step as engineers have come in an analog to build similar law. As we've said all along they've they've. Out of five what we said that the bill that is unstable and isn't state so what can assure the building up. From the transport back to exploit country that country dec. I'll let that Groupon now allows them safely begin recovery of the victims. And evidence. And that process is going to take at least two months right now the projected time line is near the end of February. So once that happens then we'll take and begin the recovery of the victims' remains. And Bobby bowden's New Year's Day painting process once again the goals to make sure that no one of them white boy injury. As we do this process. And so. You should start to see some movement on that actually as early as next week. But equipment move and and and then installation of the shoring which is basically some framing that goes up global global bullet quite a bit of it. But the bulls make building will mine collapse and cause any about the damage laws you know loss of life or injury.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.