Transcript for Collapsed Surfside building needed repairs in 1996
New. Documents show the pool deck and underground parking garage needed repairs back in 1996. Just fifteen years after the building was completed. Problems included extensive cracks and waterproofing issues 94 people are confirmed dead after the collapse in fourteen. Are still missing.
