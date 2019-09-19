Colt suspends production of AR-15 assault rifles for civilians

More
The gun manufacturer said it will stop producing the AR-15 for the consumer market.
0:34 | 09/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Colt suspends production of AR-15 assault rifles for civilians

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:34","description":"The gun manufacturer said it will stop producing the AR-15 for the consumer market.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65731026","title":"Colt suspends production of AR-15 assault rifles for civilians","url":"/US/video/colt-suspends-production-ar-15-assault-rifles-civilians-65731026"}