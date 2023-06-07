A community under attack: How anti-trans laws are impacting LGBTQ community

Anti-trans laws are having lasting effects on the lives of community members across the country. We meet Midwest teenager Willow and her mom Carrie, as well as Kentucky State Sen. Karen Berg.

June 7, 2023

