Transcript for ‘The Con’ the all-new series with Whoopi Goldberg airs Weds, Oct 14th at 10|9c on ABC

It was almost like a scene from any romantic love story that you can't imagine. He was gorgeous that towards clean any type of feel that sob ever grades sexy had an amazing career his nickname is. Super search and seemed to have unlimited money it was a constant shower flowers and can't whisking her away on long weekends around the world. Very glamorous that was truly being swept up in. It started to Syracuse princess to hunt for the thing. The person and I thought. Let them out she was just starting to discover the lives here. In the dirt pile if you think your two sly. Never ever. Don't be such you. She was at the top of her game so committed to her he's the closest thing to prince charming he would recorded video love messages to me. Argument. That you spoon. Who put. Are. I open this gets an assembly. That's how he proposed. The very threatening it's on the it was under a with Kelly was seen in the church and he added John Legend event itself into the guest list is kept growing and growing the back and he'll bomb. Clinton he'd become one of France's private consulting doctors he said he offered a Marriott himself. We're getting married at you didn't. You know anything for. Good food for them. This is not but it's complicate this started out as a beautiful love story turned into night. You know what they say promises. Made to be broke there was anything. It was. Oh my god what if this involved. Homelessness. I'm we'll go back and this is that can't I was fat. But it doesn't end there now just sweet TCU which she does next to Getty. When you were just turned four. Would you become. This Kern the sun news series that's gonna take you for Iraq. So are you ready to turn premieres Wednesday night October 14 on eighties city.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.