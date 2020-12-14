Transcript for Connecticut administers first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to frontline workers

And now let's go over to Hartford Connecticut where Trevor altar was there is a state administered its first vaccines Trevor. You were witness to history today. Yeah I think that that's fair to say Diane and it's not something is that as we drove here from New York City that I was necessarily anticipating that it was. Almost a profound experience to be perfectly frank to watch these doctors these nurses front line workers. Experience a mix of excitement in her release like they were able to finally exhale for the first time in months and I can tell you personally. Speaking with doctors and nurses at least once a week since March telling you over and over about how exhausted they are. About how hard they're working. Finally here. After putting themselves. On the front lines putting everyone else. Head of the themselves and putting themselves at risk to finally get to step to the front line here and get this vaccine. Had a as. A surreal feeling and it was amazing to watch these doctors and nurses finally start to get that vaccine is and to listen to them talk about the effect that this is going to have. In their ability to fight this virus one doctor that I talk to says he really truly believes. This speed and the effectiveness of this vaccine. Decades down the line is going to be revered and the way we Revere the time we put a person on the moon he says this is. A staggering display from the scientific community and finally now after this month long fight. They're going to be able to get out in front of this virus which as we know. Continues to devastate the country and they know that this is not an immediate stop gap that we had many difficult weeks if not months ahead of us. But to finally feel like this is a turning point you could see it on their faces and it was hard not to feel emotional as it was playing out. Hi this morning in early in the afternoon Diane. And the equivalent of putting a man on the moon it starts to sink in when you explain it. In those terms I know you also spoke to the Connecticut governor Ned LaMont earlier as well what did he say. What he shared and that excitement to be sure any he'd made no mistake of saying that these Frontline health care workers. Should be the first to receive these initial doses along with the members of the elderly community or of course. But the highest risk of this virus Connecticut is receiving about 31000. Doses of the vaccine in this first week which is. A great first step but of course they're going to be needing many more in ways that. Comes a decision making process of who was going to get the vaccine and one and when that is going to happen high low it certainly happened here. At Hartford hospital the governor himself. Did talk a little bit about their decision making process but mainly about how happy they are so far with how what is workings and to elicit. Mean it's been a long dark 910 months and finally we see a little bit alike you see some us sunrise and seeing end zone whatever your. Analogy might pay. We had hundreds of people here. To celebrate the very first people getting vaccinated and how appropriate health care workers who have been taking care of us. While we wait to get more doses available obviously each individual status having to make those decisions of who gets it didn't want and what are some of the that those tough decisions you have to make break out infield prospect. I think the process is. It's work and I think the federal government's been an ally and supporter this time. And I think they're right we got to prioritize our healthcare workers pay in the front lines want to keep them safe I don't wanna keep them able to take care of others not at all. And same is true for the elderly in the nursing homes K want to keep them alive. And be that what data was most likely to end up in the hospital but network to keep capacity for everybody. Now the governor assured me that he himself will also be receiving this vaccine he did not want to jump to any of these Frontline healthcare workers he says that they're gonna. Take their time over the next couple days and then she will likely receive it because he talked about. I'm now one of the big issues is convincing the vast majority of the general public to receive that vaccine. And part of that process involves walking the walk he had to go beyond just telling people to get the vaccine they have to be seen receiving it themselves. And the doctors and nurses that I talked to said the very same thing which is why they wanted to come out here at least some of them and publicly get that shot so that you can know that. Not only are they telling you get it but they're not afraid of getting it themselves I am. Now they're leading by example it's a big day chatter of not more work ahead for church are all there in Hartford Connecticut thanks Trevor.

