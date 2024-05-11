Controlled explosion planned for wreckage of Francis Scott Key Bridge

The detonation will free the steel that is still attached to the M/V DALI, which slammed into the bridge on March 26.

May 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live