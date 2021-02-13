A Conversation Between Black Men: Does policy lead to change?: Part 2

More
"GMA3" co-anchor T.J. Holmes discusses the historical implications of government policies with Mike Muse, LZ Granderson and Paul Welch and how they affect Black people in America.
13:34 | 02/13/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A Conversation Between Black Men: Does policy lead to change?: Part 2

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"13:34","description":"\"GMA3\" co-anchor T.J. Holmes discusses the historical implications of government policies with Mike Muse, LZ Granderson and Paul Welch and how they affect Black people in America.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75860911","title":"A Conversation Between Black Men: Does policy lead to change?: Part 2 ","url":"/US/video/conversation-black-men-policy-lead-change-part-75860911"}