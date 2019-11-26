Cops hilariously mourn 'senseless loss' of Krispy Kreme doughnuts in the street

More
Authorities called it a "senseless loss" of delicious pastries.
0:30 | 11/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cops hilariously mourn 'senseless loss' of Krispy Kreme doughnuts in the street
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:30","description":"Authorities called it a \"senseless loss\" of delicious pastries.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67328681","title":"Cops hilariously mourn 'senseless loss' of Krispy Kreme doughnuts in the street","url":"/US/video/cops-hilariously-mourn-senseless-loss-krispy-kreme-doughnuts-67328681"}