Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Cops hilariously mourn 'senseless loss' of Krispy Kreme doughnuts in the street
--
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:30","description":"Authorities called it a \"senseless loss\" of delicious pastries.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67328681","title":"Cops hilariously mourn 'senseless loss' of Krispy Kreme doughnuts in the street","url":"/US/video/cops-hilariously-mourn-senseless-loss-krispy-kreme-doughnuts-67328681"}