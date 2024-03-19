Cougar attack survivors speak out

Keri Bergere, who was attacked and pinned down by her face, Annie Bilotta and Tisch Williams join ABC News Live to discuss the incident, and how a routine bike ride became the fight of their lives.

March 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live